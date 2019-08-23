The Mark Dubbeld Family will be in concert at Plymouth Heights Church of the Nazarene, 25 Arnette Drive (behind Green High School), Franklin Furnace, Ohio, on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 6:00 PM.

The Mark Dubbeld Family consists of Mark and Janene along with their children Elena, Channing and Britton. Each of them plays an active role in the ministry. Mark has been singing gospel music for more than 25 years. Hailing from Moneta, Virginia, they are renowned for inspired originally penned songs, family harmony, and a sincere desire to communicate the gospel through their music and testimony. They have been making a significant impact in gospel music and impacting lives with a song to sing, a word to write, and a call to answer.

The public is invited to attend. A love offering will be taken. The church is handicapped accessible and a nursery is available. For further information, call 740-354-9021.

Wheelersburg First Church of Christ – Everyone is invited to attend and participate in the following events. If you would like more information about these events or the church, please call Sam Cooke, minister, at (740) 574-1913. He is in the minister’s office from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Sunday School 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship 10:30 a.m.; Evening Worship 6:00 p.m. Ladies Bible Study Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the Annex; Prayer, Praise and Bible Study 6:00. Wednesday.

Coles Blvd. Church – Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., would love for you to come worship and praise our Precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with them!

Saturday, August 24, 8 a.m. – The ladies of the church will be going to Columbus, Ohio, to hear Joyce Meyer.

Sunday, August 25, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Sunday, August 25, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Wednesday, August 28, 6 p.m. – Midweek Bible Study with Pastor Chad bringing the study of God’s Word on the book of John.

Thursday, August 29, 3 – 5 p.m. – Coles Blvd. Local Compassionate Ministries Food Pantry is open.

Sunday, September 1, 9:30 a.m. – Donuts, Coffee, Milk and Juice are served in the Fellowship Hall until time for Morning Worship.

Homecoming at Duck Run Community Church, 2281 Duck Run Road, Lucasville, OH, Sunday, September 1 beginning at 10 AM. This also marks the 115th year for the church. Dinner will follow the morning service and afternoon service will be around 2 PM. Speaker for both services will be former pastor Bro. Curtis Jones from Knoxville TN. Music will be furnished by the Carter Sisters and Spirit Led. Pastor Bro. Kyle Carter.

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace – Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s Church is provided. Adult Sunday begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, August 25, is Ladies Sunday. Come join us as we recognize the importance of women to the church. We will also be collecting a loose offering to go to our outreach of providing shoes for students in need at Green Schools. Sunday, September 8, we will honor our 80 plus members. There will be a Potluck/ carry-in Dinner. Everyone is welcome. Please come and participate in these important events in our church.

Christ’s Community Church (CCC) 2433 – 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH, worship services are held Saturday, 5 p.m., and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Pastor Matt Rawlings will continue teaching from Ephesians (4:17-32) with a sermon title of Walk in Holiness.

Jr. & Sr. High meets Sunday at the break continuing their 4-week series on Friendship. Classes are held for all ages during both worship services.

Growth Group meets Wednesday at 7 p.m. and the Men’s Bible Study is held Saturday at 8 a.m. You can find out more about CCC on Facebook.com/cccportsmouth.

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message. Youth group (grades 7-12) meets at 5:00 PM on Sunday evenings in the Church Fellowship Room. Wednesday Bible Study begins at 7:00 PM.

Trustees Meeting will be on Monday, August 26th at 6:00 PM. The Pastor Parish Relations Committee will meet following the Trustees meeting on Monday, August 26th at 7:00 PM.

For more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

Fairview Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1625 Piketon Road in Lucasville, invites you to our weekly worship services. Service times are as follows: Sunday School 9:30 am, Morning Worship 10:30 am, Youth Group 6:00 pm, Evening service 7:00 pm, Wednesday Prayer Meeting 7:00 pm.

Rosemount Road Church of the Nazarene congregation and Pastor Steve Nelson invite you to attend Sunday school Sunday morning at 9:40 a.m. Sunday morning worship service 10:45 a.m., Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. All are welcome, 1422 Rosemount Road Portsmouth, Ohio. We will be having service at Tracy Park, Sunday, August 25th at 4 p.m. All are welcome.