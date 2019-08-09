Charity Free Will Baptist Church, 7432 S.R. 139, Lucasville, OH 45648, Church phone 740-820-8527, Pastor: George E. Vastine, Cell: 740-357-8594

We are excited to have another Saturday Night Revival coming up here at Charity Church. Mark your calendars, it will be on Saturday, August 17th at 6:00 p.m. We will be having the Gray Family singing and Raymond Lewis Preaching. Following the service, we will be having an ice cream social in the Fellowship Hall. Please plan to attend and bring a friend.

Sunday morning worship service…………………… 9:30 a.m., Sunday night worship service………………………. 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday night prayer meeting…………………… 7:00 p.m.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church. Breakfast is served every Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. The cans may be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

Coles Blvd. Church – Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd. would love for you to come worship and praise our Precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with them!

Sunday, August 11, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services. Sunday, August 11, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. Tuesday, August 13, 6:30 p.m. – South Shore Nursing Home Ministry Wednesday, August 14, 6 p.m. – Midweek Bible Study with Pastor Chad bringing the study on God’s Word.

Pastor Matt Rawlings of Christ’s Community Church (CCC), will continue the study of Ephesians with “A New Person and A New People” taken from Ephesians 2-3 during this weekend’s worship service Saturday, 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. CCC is located at 2433 – 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH.

Weekly activities include Growth Groups on Wednesday, 7 p.m., with Pastor Ralph Clay as leader and the Men’s Bible Study Saturday at 8 a.m. with Pat Apel as leader, studying Pathways.

A yard sale will be held Saturday, August 24th from 10 a.m. – noon, selling items no longer needed by CCC. Information is available by calling CCC at 740-353-1633 or www.Christscommunity.net.

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message. Youth group (grades 7-12) meets at 5:00 PM on Sunday evenings in the Church Fellowship Room. Wednesday Bible Study begins at 7:00 PM.

Administrative Board meeting will be held on Monday, August 12th at 6:30 PM. For more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

Central Church of Christ, 1211 Grandview Avenue, Portsmouth, invites you to share in the worship assembly and activities with them on Sunday, August 11. Central’s Café is open at 8:45 a.m. where you are invited to enjoy some hot beverages and snack items. This is a good time to also enjoy some fellowship with fellow believers. An adult Bible study meets at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel. This study is following the International Sunday School lesson plan. The morning worship assembly is at 10:30. Currently, we are in a sermon series, “Letters To Leaders”. This Sunday the message is “How Much Do We Care?” The evening “Connect Groups” meet at 6:00 p.m. for both youth and adults. This Sunday evening, we will host Rase Martin for the final study on “Attributes Of God” as he leads us in thoughts regarding “God’s Power.”

This coming Saturday, August 17, will be the one day “Yee Haw” Vacation Bible School. This program is for Preschool ages – 6th grade. Time is 9:00-2:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 18, Central will be meeting at Riverside Park on U.S. 52 West. We will have an outdoor worship service at 10:30 and our church picnic will follow. Food and beverages will be provided. We are asked to bring a dessert. There will be inflatables for the kids. Transportation will be provided for those who want to ride the church van.

Churches team up for Bobcat Blessings – Back to School Bash

Nine local churches in the local area have teamed up once again to bring the area Bobcat Blessings. The Plymouth Heights Church of the Nazarene, Ohio Furnace Baptist Church, Haverhill United Methodist Church, Sandhill Christian Baptist Church, Franklin Furnace United Methodist Church, Franklin Furnace Independent Baptist Church, New Life Worship Center, St. John Lutheran Church & Franklin Furnace Church of God have all teamed up to bring this annual once a year ministry to the area. On Saturday, August 17, 2019, the churches will come together to help ease the burden for parents for the upcoming school year. The program is open to any school-age children Preschool to 12th Grade. During this event the churches will provide the Children with the supplies they need to allow them to look forward to the new school year, along with a brand new backpack (Children must be present to receive supplies). The churches will also provide Free Lunch to everyone in attendance, Haircuts for all school-age children, Inflatables, a clothing station that will allow the kids and parents to pick out clothing and shoes to begin the school year and much more. We envision every child having the best learning opportunities possible, beginning with the tools they need to succeed in the classroom. We have named the event Bobcat Blessings. Even know the event is named Bobcat Blessings taking its name from the Mascot of the Local School in Franklin Furnace, Ohio – Green Local Schools this event is open to any child in any school district that may need the supplies to start school. Because every child deserves a great start to the school year!

The event will be held at the Green Township Fire Department in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. 144 Gervias Road Franklin Furnace, Ohio 45629 on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 11 am to 2 pm and will be held rain or shine!

Fairview Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1625 Piketon Road in Lucasville, invites you to our weekly worship services. Service times are as follows: Sunday School 9:30 am, Morning Worship 10:30 am, Youth Group 6:00 pm, Evening service 7:00 pm, Wednesday Prayer Meeting 7:00 pm.