The Limping Loser

I have seen it a hundred times in sports; the seconds are ticking off and the quarterback has to make one last throw in order to win the game. The ball is hiked and the quarterback rolls to the right his receiver is well covered but then the receiver makes a quick move to the center of the field and the defensive back loses coverage for a millisecond and just like that the ball is in the air and the receiver makes an over the shoulder catch for the game-winner! So what does the defensive back do? While the crowd is focused on the end zone celebration he begins to limp, which finally gains sympathy from the crowd. They begin to lament, “Poor fellow no wonder he couldn’t cover him, he is crippled!” The limp covered his mistake and gave him an excuse. There are a lot of limping losers in life; some blame other people and some blame America or they use some other excuse for their failings! They whine and cry, “I would have made it but for …….” Brothers and sisters the fault is not with America. Yes, our country has a lot of problems, prejudices, and inequality, but it is light years ahead of whatever is in second place. Plenty of Americans make it in spite of all the obstacles that confront them. Listen, if you can’t make it in America, it is unlikely you could make it anywhere else.

The fault is not with the times. We have had a depression, recessions, inflation, bad markets, job shortages, and corruption in high places. While some people are blaming circumstances others are living above the circumstances! The fault is not with your heritage. Some have said, “I had the wrong parents, I’m the wrong sex, wrong age, wrong color, and I have a room temperature IQ!” Black or white does not determine where you arrive on the success meter of life! If you study success you will find that attitude is the driving force between success and failure.

I see so many limping losers on Facebook every day. You have seen them too, “I hate my life.” “Why does everything go wrong in my life?” “Why am I being punished; I can never catch a break?” If you feel this way it is past time that you count the positives in your life. Number one; you are alive and can change direction if you have the get up and go and the desire. Negatives won’t get you anywhere except an invitation to your own pity party. It is time to look up instead of down! It is in your hands.

In the Christian perspective, the road to victory and success has been opened for us by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The only one who blocks the road to success and victory is you! When one is in Christ Jesus they are equipped to accomplish great things. In fact, all the power of the universe is behind them. Why would anyone want to be a ho-hum Christian? Why would anyone settle for less? Why would anyone want to be a limping loser? The Apostle Paul didn’t settle for less and neither should you! Paul knew that all things are made brand new in Christ Jesus. He knew where his strength was. That strength wasn’t through Paul’s human effort and it isn’t in yours! That strength is in Christ Jesus. Paul knew the true road. He said, “I no longer live, but Christ lives within me.” He knew that he could do ALL things through Christ Jesus who strengthened him. Hey Christian that same strength is available to you today. The road to victory and success has been cleared. All you have to do is get on it and “keep on trucking!”

