You have to drop off the beaten path to find one Sciotoville Ohio Church. That was probably not the case at the time this building was built. It may be one of the older structures in the area and the Sciotoville community built up around it. Sciotoville was the first area of Scioto County to be inhabited.

A sign on this church says enter to worship and exit to serve. Recently Beverly and I visited Sciotoville Christian Church enjoying the service, while later leaving with great satisfaction and willingness to carry out Pastor Steve Falls’ message into our life!

It was titled, “To judge or not to judge.” Many would benefit from this topic of the day as very few of us escape the temptation to at times judge others.

Even in one prayer, it was said, “Heavenly Father, thank you for today’s message. We ask you to give us patience not to judge others”.

Brian Enz opened this day’s service first with prayer. I believe he may have come back later in the service as I recall.

Jeff Depuy conducted a communion meditation which included a story. The story was about a little boy he had once coached. Though a good boy he may have not had a lot of talent for the sport he was playing.

Thinking the young man may not be concentrating well he said to him, “where ya at Frank?” The boy looked at him and said, “where are you at Mr. Enz?”

Jeff then asked the congregation, where are you at this morning? He told them to focus on the fact that Jesus is coming back and remember the story of Jesus at the Last Supper.

Well such as it is in sports sometimes we have to put things away to concentrate or focus in church.

Humbly come around your own table focusing. Accept the blessings of our perfect Lamb. We must remember that we have a Savior who not only died for us but is coming back to our table! And this led the congregation to Communion!

As Falls opened he went on to discuss verses in Matthew 26, verses 26 through 39. My interpretation is that he was pointing out that Jesus had to focus in his sorrow at the Garden of Gethsemane. In verse 37 he said: “And he took with him Peter and the two sons of Zebedee, and he began to be sorrowful and deeply distressed. Verse 38: Then he said to them, “My soul is exceedingly sorrowful, even to death. Stay here and watch with me.” 39: He went a little farther and fell on his face, saying, O my father, if it is possible, let this cup pass from me; nevertheless, not as I will, but as you will.” (translated from my Patriot’s Bible)

A prayer was given which included a thank you for mercy, grace and love. Be with this service and bless it in your holy name, Amen! Followed was the prayerful song, Doxology!

Continuing to discuss judgment he pointed out it was Jesus who said, judge not, lest he be judged. Most of us are uncomfortable about others judging us. It was author George Elliot who wrote, “don’t judge a book by the cover”.

Why is judging so universally disliked? Most of us judge others at times in our lives. However, we should each investigate our own lives, lest we be judged.

Falls also pointed out that the Bible warns people to not play God! He said there is only one God “and neither am I!”

Many people think they have a right to sit in the judgment of others. We can be pretty unkind while making judgments and in how we treat others. Why do we do it? He said something like, well frankly it may be that we are incited to believe that we are more holy, more righteous or just plain better than someone else.

Jesus understood man’s tendency to judge others. Matthew 7:3 “And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brothers eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye?” (King James version)

Falls said, you see judgemental folks don’t love much because they don’t think they have been forgiven much. After all, if you don’t need to be forgiven one may perceive himself more righteous and therefore more qualified to pass judgment. But if you are forgiven much you understand the value of Mercy and you understand the value of showing mercy to others.

In the closing prayer it included, Heavenly Father, thank you and we ask that you give us the patience not to judge others.

Beverly and I met wonderful people at the Sciotoville Christian Church. Why not consider paying them a visit and tell them the Ruckers sent ya!

As believers, let us share the Good News! Jesus Christ is Savior of the world! Each one…Reach one! See ya in church!

Rucker https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_FB_IMG_1498243394470.jpg Rucker

Randy Rucker

Reach Randy Rucker at Ohiorancher5@gmail.com.

Reach Randy Rucker at Ohiorancher5@gmail.com.