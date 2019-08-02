Christ’s Community Church (CCC), will begin a new study of Ephesians starting this weekend’s services on Saturday, 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Pastor Scott Rawling’ sermon will be “A Prayer for Blessings” from Ephesians, Chapter 1.

The Men’s Bible Study will continue their study on Pathways, Saturday, 8 a.m., with Pat Apel conducting the study.

The Growth Group is held Wednesday, 7 p.m., with Pastor Ralph Clay as leader.

Classes for all ages are held at each worship service. The Jr. and Sr. High is held on Sunday following the worship break.

CCC is located at 2433 – 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH.

CCC will have a yard sale on Saturday, August 24th from 10 a.m. to noon to sell items that are no longer needed by the church. For more information call 740-353-1633 or www.Christscommunity.net.

Central Church of Christ Giddy Up for a Day of Frontier Fun, Saturday, August 17th Central Church of Christ, 1211 Grandview Avenue, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662, Preschool through 6th Grade 9:00 a.m. til 2:00 p.m. See how a day can make a difference when celebrating God’s Word. Phone-740-353-5846.

Coles Blvd. Church – Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., would love for you to come worship and praise our Precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with them!

Sunday, August 4, 9:30 a.m. – Donuts, Coffee, Milk and Juice are served in the Fellowship Hall until time for Morning Worship.

Sunday, August 4, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Sunday, August 4, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Wednesday, August 7,6 p.m. – Midweek Bible Study with Pastor Chad bringing the study on God’s Word.

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s church is provided. Everyone is welcome. Adult Summer Sunday School continues meeting at 9:30 a.m. We would love to have you. St. John’s Luther League will hold a Yard Sale on August 2, and 3rd. Please come and support our youth. Blessing of the Backpacks will be August 11, during worship. We encourage all children to come and bring their backpacks to receive this special blessing for a new school year. We will also bless the donations to The Bobcat Blessing event held in Franklin Furnace at the Community Center/ Fire station on August 17, at 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p. m. Children must be present to receive school supplies.

Fairview Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1625 Piketon Road in Lucasville, invites you to our weekly worship services. Service times are as follows: Sunday School 9:30 am, Morning Worship 10:30 am, Youth Group 6:00 pm, Evening service 7:00 pm, Wednesday Prayer Meeting 7:00 pm.