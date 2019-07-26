St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace – Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a. m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s Church is provided. Adult Sunday School is continuing at 9:30 a. m. We would love to have you come and join us. Luther League yard sale will be August 2, and 3rd. We will open at 8:a. m. Come and join us. August 11, will be the Blessing of the Backpacks. Bring your backpack and your donations for the Bobcat blessings. We will bless the children at church and the gifts we offer to others.

Coles Blvd. Church – Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., would love for you to come worship and praise our Precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with them!

Sunday, July 28, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Sunday, July 28, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Wednesday, July 31, 6 p.m. – Midweek Bible Study with Pastor bringing the study of God’s Word.

Saturday, August 3 – Men’s Meeting

Christ’s Community Church (CCC), invites you to attend the weekly services to hear Pastor Matt Rawlings sermon, “What is Prayer?” Worship services are held Saturday, 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. at 2433 – 25th Street, Portsmouth

Jr. and Sr. High meets during the break on Sunday. Classes are also held for nursery through teens during both days.

Pastor Ralph Clay conducts the Growth Group on Wednesday, 7 p.m., at CCC.

The Men’s Bible Study meets Saturday at 8 a.m. with Pat Apel as leader, studying Pathways from Providence to Purpose.

For any church activity information call 740-353-1633

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message. Youth group (grades 7-12) meets at 5:00 PM on Sunday evenings in the Church Fellowship Room. Wednesday Bible Study begins at 7:00 PM.

Trustees Meeting will be on Monday, July 29th at 6:00 PM.

Stoutsville camp continues until August 2nd. Morning and afternoon Bible studies. Nightly Evangelical services at 7:00 PM. Check out the website www.stoutsvillecamp.com for a more detailed schedule. The Gospel Harmony Boys will be there on Saturday, July 27th at 1:30 PM.

For more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

Stoney Run Free Will Baptist, 1001 Stoney Run Road, West Portsmouth will be holding its annual homecoming services on Sunday, July 28 starting at 10 a.m.

Chris Oiler will be the evangelist. “His Singing Servants” will be providing special music. Dinner will be served around noon. Pastor is Crad Frye.

Rosemount Road Church of the Nazarene Rosemount Road Church of the Nazarene congregation and pastor Steve Nelson invite you to come and join in our spirit-filled services. Times are as follows: Sunday School 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning worship service at 10:45 a.m. evening Sunday service 6 p.m. and Wednesday night prayer meeting 7 p.m. all are welcome. Tracy Park church service will be Sunday, July 28th at 4 p.m. also vacation bible school starts July 30th through August 2nd, time is 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with registration starting at 6 p.m. August 3rd is the Bible School bash from 12 noon till 3 p.m. All are welcome, 1422 Rosemount Road, Portsmouth Ohio.

Fairview Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1625 Piketon Road in Lucasville, invites you to our weekly worship services. Service times are as follows: Sunday School 9:30 am, Morning Worship 10:30 am, Youth Group 6:00 pm, Evening service 7:00 pm, Wednesday Prayer Meeting 7:00 pm.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. The cans may be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.