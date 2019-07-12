When you tell someone, “I love you,” that statement communicates something meaningful. However, if you combine your statement with acts of kindness and self-sacrifice, your words become so much more meaningful to the person for whom they are meant. Words coupled with action produce conviction otherwise all our declarations of love are nothing more than just talk. It is what our great God calls, “Lip Service!”

Lip service never won one person to Christ or fed one family. Lip service never gave a clear path for young people to follow. Lip service never picked someone up out of the gutter and gave them the hope of a new beginning! Lip service is just hot air on a warm day. It never changes anything or moves the Kingdom in the realm of possibilities! It will never make a difference in anyone’s life. Never forget that our God is the God of action, He is always seen moving through the Gospel making the impossible possible! He is always calling His children to step up and step out in order to make a difference in the world in which they live. Brothers and sisters the Gospel is God’s great “I love you” to a lost and dying world. Our Father didn’t just talk about the Gospel; He sent men to reveal the Gospel through their lives! Please understand the Gospel is more than mere words, as wonderful as those words may be, the Gospel comes to us wrapped with power. In fact, there is soooo much power in the Gospel of Jesus Christ that it has the ability to change lives. It can change a wife beater into a loving husband. It can change a drunk into a vital part of the community. The Grace of God through the Gospel will turn a liar into a truth teller. It will change a drug addict into a respected citizen and an example to others!

Brothers and sisters the Gospel comes with the Holy Spirit who gives the believer a new life and places them in a right relationship with God the Father. It also comes with the strength that enables every child of God to overcome and endure present sufferings while living victoriously serving faithfully the God of heaven. Furthermore, the Gospel comes to us embodied in the lives of people who show us what we too may become by its power. Praise God today for his glorious Gospel that goes so far beyond mere words and truly changes people so they may live in such a way so that Jesus Christ receives all the glory!

Spinnati https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_Spinnati-1.jpg Spinnati