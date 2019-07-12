Christian Life Church, Minford Ohio

Sitting at the intersection of Rt. 335 and 139 it is said that between these hills laid the old Lake Tight which was a part of the old Teays River Valley System. Minford clay is a geological wonder of the area.

It was at this intersection, that we found ourselves ready to visit what we think might be the last church we have not attended in the Minford area.

Located within a mall area, we found another lovely little Scioto County Ohio Church. This small, but loyal congregation are preparing for their, at least, second Gospel outreach to Tracy Park in Portsmouth.

We walked in as the Pastor, Jeff Pennington, had begun speaking. He said that this is our church and we would like for people to know who we are. When you have a feast to share it is good to carry it to the weak, unhealthy and blind.

Pennington was speaking of church plans to conduct a “sing in” at Tracy Park on September 21 of this year.

He spoke of Colossians. This is a book of the Bible which includes a greeting by Paul to the saints and faithful brethren in Christ in the city of Colosse. Here he said “Grace to you and peace from God our father.”

The Pastor went on to say that all things were created through him and for him. (The Lord Jesus Christ). In his prayer, he said, “ Lord Jesus we just thank you, Lord. We come here to glorify you and raise you up. We love you with all our hearts and minds.”

Chester Peach shared a beautiful reading in a session he called “Profiting from Proverbs.” It was from King James version scripture and from the writing called Pilgrim’s Progress. The Pilgrim’s Progress, a 1678 Christian allegory was written by John Bunyan. It is regarded as one of the most significant works of religious English literature translated into 200 languages and has never been out of print.

Song leader today was Jan Morton. Her song selections of the day included: “This is the day, At Calvary and Tis sweet to trust in Jesus.”

Other books of the bible discussed by Pennington included Proverbs, Second Peter, Jude, and Philippians.

He also asked that all pray for the country and our President. Pray that we get on the right path. The Lord is telling us things with warnings such as earthquake, fires, tornadoes, rains, etc.

Though we go to the Lord with confidence and faith if it is his will he will help us. At this time the congregation went to their knees and bowed silently to the floor and in their seats with individual prayers.

At one point Tammy Pennington led the congregation in the Lord’s Prayer. Following the congregation recited the ten commandments by memory. Very nice touch and we had never seen this before.

Pennington mentioned a book in the church library called, “Battlefield of the mind.” He pointed out that the human mind is like a garden. Whatever you put into it will grow. Therefore one might say the mind is a battlefield.

The devil wants to take away the hope you have putting things into your mind that will interfere with your walk with God. The Lord said that all would be shaken and that he is the only thing that is solid. In the beginning, God said let there be light and that same light still shines today.

Very importantly Pennington said not to go to sleep at night without thanking God! We should each day cultivate our minds.

We should be thankful for those we care for around us as well. Be thankful for that someone God has sent you. Also important is that we be thankful for the gift God the Lord extended to us, the gift of eternal life. Heaven is earned and can be gained by those who follow Jesus Christ. Jeff believes as Beverly and I have heard a lot recently that our time on earth is running out.

He wrapped up with some discussion concerning Philippians 4:8 – It reads something like this: Finally Brethren, whatever things are just, whatever things are true, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy -meditate on these things. 4:9 – The things which you learned and received and heard and saw in me, these do, and the God of peace will be with you. (The American Patriot Bible)

In his summary, he said that God’s gift is the greatest thing that ever happened and that we should all let his goodwill flow from us.

The congregation was invited to dinner after the service which is a church tradition on the first Sunday of each month. This would be a good time to drop in, to visit the fine folks of the Christion Life Church, Minford, Ohio. Tell them the Ruckers sent ya!

As believers, let us share the Good News! Jesus Christ is the Savior of the world! Each one…reach one! See ya in church!

Randy Rucker

Reach Randy Rucker at Ohiorancher5@gmail.com.

