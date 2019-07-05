I turned on the radio last Friday and the first thing that I heard was, “TGIF, thank God it’s Friday.” Is that how you live your life? Is that how you approach work, week in and week out? Are you always wishing for Friday? If you are a Christian and that is the attitude you approach a new week with then I have news for you, how would you like to feel victorious in your job? How would you like to come home feeling good about yourself and the day given to the Lord? Well, you can. Statistics show that most people don’t like their jobs. In fact, they even say they hate them. Many people that I meet endlessly complain about their jobs and their workplace. For some people work is an experience in humiliation just to be asked to report to their job each day. One worker told a sociologist that the most glorious moment in her day occurs at one minute before five when she is permitted to leave the drudgery of her workplace. It makes you wonder if perhaps there are more people trying to avoid work than there are people who want to work. Someone has said, “There are three kinds of people; those who make things happen; those who watch things happen and those who have no idea why things happen.” Every Christian ought to occupy that first category and if you don’t you need to examine your life as you live it in the Lord.

How can we as the Body of Christ make that happen? First, we have to change the way we view work. How would you like to feel victorious in your job? How would you like to go to your job with a smile on your face and a jump in your step? Well, you can. I’m here to tell you it has everything to do with your mind and nothing to do with your job. It is your attitude. The secret of happiness is not in doing what one likes, but in liking what one does. If your attitude stinks you are automatically going to hate your job. But there are those who will say to me, “But, preacher you don’t know what I go through every day. You don’t know the adversity to Christian living that I face day in and day out. You don’t know what it is to have pornography shoved in your face and the Lord’s name taken in vain hundreds of times throughout the day. You don’t know what it is to spurn sexual advances every week. You don’t know what it is to scrape for a living every day of your life.” Listen, I know some jobs are not very exciting. I know people sometimes have to work in jobs under the direction of supervisors who abuse their position of leadership and make life miserable for their employees.

Nevertheless, every Christian needs to have a clear understanding of their purpose in the world of work. Besides that, I do understand. I worked twenty-one years in a steel foundry. I know exactly what it is to face an ungodly workplace day in and day out. I’ve driven a delivery truck, set type at a newspaper, was an inspector of parts at an appliance factory, built shovels for front end loaders, worked for Spiegel Catalog, was a chain hooker at Clark Equip­ment, ran a press, worked on a sand mill, and poured hot metal into flasks. I worked at the Ohio Steel Foundry for the first nine years of my Christian life, so I know what it is to be out in the WORLD. I know what it is to have victory in places where defeat is an hourly event.

What you need to know is that you can turn the rat race into a revival. You can make the secular sacred and the everyday edifying. You see, God takes ordinary people and puts them in ordinary places and does extraordinary things with them. Just look at Noah, Moses, and Amos. They were ordinary people just like you and me, weren’t they? They never walked on water or healed anyone, but God used them to do extraordinary things. The only roadblock between you and victory in your workplace and life is you. Your mind is not set to do extraordinary things, and if it remains that way you will never fulfill the purpose that God has intended for you. Your job can be one of the most fulfilling aspects in your entire life. Your job can be a lamp stand for Jesus for you to cast the light of God and the Gospel into a dark world. Remember it is up to you; what are you going to start doing next Monday?

