Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message. Youth group (grades 7-12) meets at 5:00 PM on Sunday evenings in the Church Fellowship Room. Wednesday Bible Study begins at 7:00 PM.

Vacation Bible School will be July 7-12 and we are in need of volunteers. If you can help, there is a sign-up sheet on the information table at the church.

VBS begins on Sunday, July 7th with an ice cream social and preregistration at 5:00 PM. VBS continues Monday, July 8th through Friday, July 12th beginning at 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Come join the fun, there will be music, puppets, crafts, snacks, games and Bible lessons at Giddy Up Junction.

Administrative Board meeting will be on Monday, July 15th at 6:30 PM.

Deadline for articles/information for our in the church newsletter, The Nauvoo News, is Thursday, July 18th. Articles/information can be given to Rhonda, Pastor Pete or emailed to secretary@nauvooumc.org.

For more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

Christ’s Community Church (CCC) sermon messages will be “Back to Basics” starting with this week’s worship services on Saturday, 5 p.m., or Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Pastor Scott Rawlings message title is, “What Does it Mean to be a Christian?” CCC is located at 2433 – 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH.

Jr. and Sr. High meets at the Sunday worship break. Nursery and other children classes are also held.

The Growth Group meets Wednesday, 7 p.m., with Ralph Clay as leader, discussing the previous week’s sermon.

The Men’s Bible Study is on break until July 20th when they will begin a new series entitled, “Pathways.”

CCC’s office will be closed Thursday, July 4th to observe Independence Day.

CCC phone number is 740-353-1633, or check Facebook.com/cccportsmouth.

Coles Blvd. Church – Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., would love for you to come worship and praise our Precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with them!

Saturday, July 6, 9 a.m. – Men’s Meeting

Sunday, July 7, 9:30 a.m. – Coffee, Donuts, Milk and Juice are served in the Fellowship Hall until time for Morning Worship.

Sunday, July 7, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Sunday, July 7, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Wednesday, July 10, 6 p.m. – Midweek Bible Study with Pastor Chad bringing the study of God’s Word.

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road. Sunday morning worship begins at. 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s Church is provided. Summer Adult Sunday School is meeting at 9:30 a.m. Come join us! Sunday, July 14, is the Sunday we honor our members 80 years or older. We will also have a potluck/carry in dinner immediately following worship. Everyone welcome.

Fairview Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1625 Piketon Road in Lucasville, invites you to our weekly worship services. Service times are as follows: Sunday School

9:30 am, Morning Worship 10:30 am, Youth Group 6:00 pm, Evening service 7:00 pm, Wednesday Prayer Meeting 7:00 pm.

Plymouth Heights Church of the Nazarene located at 25 Arnette Drive (behind Green High School), Franklin Furnace, Ohio, will begin Vacation Bible School for ages Pre-school to 6th grade on Sunday, July 21, 2019 and continue through Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM. In Roar, this epic African adventure engages all children. At Roar, kids explore God’s goodness and celebrate a ferocious faith that powers them through this wild life. Each day at Roar, kids travel through field-tested rotations that reinforce relevant Bible Points and immerse kids in new adventures. At Roar, one memorable Bible Point is reinforced throughout each station, each day—making it easy to apply long after VBS is over.

The Vacation Bible School Program and Concert will be presented Sunday, July 28, 2019 during the 10:30 Morning Worship service. Vacation Bible School and the Vacation Bible School Program are under the direction of Mrs. Dana Jones. The public is invited. For more information call 740-354-9021.