Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message. Youth group (grades 7-12) meets at 5:00 PM on Sunday evenings in the Church Fellowship Room. Wednesday Bible Study begins at 7:00 PM.

PPRC meeting will be on Monday, July 1st at 7:00 PM

Vacation Bible School will be July 7-12 and we are in need of volunteers. If you can help, there is a sign-up sheet on the information table at the church.

For more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a. m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s church is provided. Adult Summer Sunday School continues to meet at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

Coles Blvd. Church – Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., would love for you to come worship and praise our Precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with them!

Sunday, June 30, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Sunday, June 30, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Wednesday, July 3, 6 p.m. – Midweek Bible Study with Pastor Chad bringing the study of God’s Word on the book of 2 Corinthians.

Christ’s Community Church (CCC), invites you to hear the final sermon on the Ten Commandments during worship services, Saturday, 5 p.m., or Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Pastor Matt Rawlings’ message title is, “The Rare Jewel of Christian Contentment.” CCC is located at 2433 – 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH.

Weekly activities include the Jr. and Sr. High meeting in the upper room following the Sunday worship break, studying the new series “More Than a Hashtag.”

Ralph Clay leads Growth Group on Wednesday, 7 p.m., at CCC, studying the previous worship weekend message.

The Men’s Bible Study is held Saturday, 8 a.m., at CCC with Pat Apel leading the discussion “Detours.”

Call the church office at 740-353-1633 for any questions on church activities.

Fairview Missionary Baptist Church located at 1625 Piketon Road in Lucasville invites you to our weekly worship services. Throughout the month of June Pastor Timothy Palla is teaching a series of sermons on the biblical principles of marriage and commitment titled, “As Christ Loved The Church.” Service times are as follows: Sunday School 9:30 am, Morning Worship 10:30 am, Youth Group 6:00 pm, Evening service 7:00 pm, Wednesday Prayer Meeting 7:00 pm.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church. Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. The cans may be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

Rosemount Road Church of the Nazarene congregation and pastor Steve Nelson invite you to attend Sunday school Sunday morning at 9:40 a.m., Sunday morning worship service 10:45 a.m., Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. All are welcome, 1422 Rosemount Road, Portsmouth, Ohio.