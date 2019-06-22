The ball is in your court

Are you full? You might ask, “Full of what?” There are many people who have obeyed the Gospel who have been filled with the Holy Spirit, but they are not moving! Your gas gauge on your vehicle might indicate that it is full, but if you don’t engage the engine you are not going to go anywhere. I know many Christians whose tanks are full but they are still stalled between the Red Sea and Jordan River! They know the Bible like the back of their hands, they can “hear” sin drop a mile away, they will drive mile after mile to revivals and Bible conferences, but their lives lack the nature of being like Christ!

Brothers and sisters in spite of all their knowledge and “spiritual activity” there is no sign of spiritual maturity. They lack love, joy, and peace in their own lives. They have a full tank, but they lack a battery! The fuel that powers victory in the Christian life is sparked by a life of obedience. Obedience is in our “court”; it is our responsibility. God has done many things for mankind but we are the ones who are accountable for obedience. Yes, it is true that God reveals His purpose through the Scriptures, but afterward, He proclaims, “Now it’s up to you; it is your move!” With that in mind, we must ask the question, “What is the motivating factor that moves us to obey God?” When we examine Joshua and the crossing of the Jordan River we will receive our answer. Joshua did not question God; he just did exactly what God told him to do. Joshua trusted God! Please understand that in truth; obedience is the evidence and expression of our faith in God. In human terms, true faith is the seed, and obedience is the flower that springs from it. You see; without faith, it is impossible to please God!

Brothers and sisters God is calling us to obedience; what will your answer be? Remember; it is up to you He already sent His Son to Calvary on your behalf.

Spinnati https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/06/web1_Spinnati-1.jpg Spinnati