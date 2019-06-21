Fairview Missionary Baptist Church located at 1625 Piketon Road in Lucasville invites you to our weekly worship services. Throughout the month of June Pastor Timothy Palla is teaching a series of sermons on the biblical principles of marriage and commitment titled, “As Christ Loved The Church.” Service times are as follows: Sunday School 9:30 am, Morning Worship 10:30 am, Youth Group 6:00 pm, Evening service 7:00 pm, Wednesday Prayer Meeting 7:00 pm.

Christ’s Community Church (CCC), invites you to hear Pastor Matt Rawlings continue teaching from the Ten Commandments with the message, “True Witnesses” during worship services Saturday, 5 p.m., or Sunday, 10:30 a.m. CCC is located at 2433 – 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH.

Weekly activities include the Jr. and Sr. High meeting in the upper room following the Sunday worship break, studying the new series “More Than a Hashtag.”

Ralph Clay leads Growth Group on Wednesday, 7 p.m., at CCC, studying the previous worship weekend message.

The Men’s Bible Study is held Saturday, 8 a.m., at CCC with Pat Apel leading the discussion “Detours.”

Call the church office at 740-353-1633 for any questions on church activities.

Central Church of Christ, 1211 Grandview Avenue, Portsmouth, invites you to be part of the worship experience this Sunday. Central’s Café’ is open at 8:45 a.m. and you can enjoy hot beverages and snack items. An adult Bible study meets at 9:30 in the church. The morning worship assembly is at 10:30 a.m.

Following the morning worship time, we will be meeting on the church parking lot for a groundbreaking service for a new worship facility. This will be a great day in the history of the Central Church of Christ. We will be building the new facility on the parking lot with a connection to our current Fellowship Hall. This is a much-needed addition and it has been long anticipated. We hope you will join us for this very special time.

The evening Connect Groups meet at 6:00 p.m. This is for adults as well as youth. The adult Bible study is currently looking at “Living A Spiritually Healthy Life.” The study this Sunday evening will be led by Bill Brown.

On Tuesday evening, June 25, the Elders will meet at 6:00 p.m. On Wednesday, June 26, there is a Small Group Bible study at 2:00 p.m., meeting in the café. This study is from the book of Galatians. Also on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m., there is a small group study meeting in the café. This study is from the book of Romans. On Friday evening, June 28, we will host a movie night, watching “The Good Dinosaur.” This begins at 6:00 p.m. We will serve popcorn and snacks. Please join us for our services and activities.

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s church is provided. We have begun adult summer Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 23, is our Bible school program. Come and join us!

Rosemount Road Church of the Nazarene congregation and pastor Steve Nelson invite you to come and join in our spirit-filled services. Times are as follows: Sunday school 9:45 a.m., Sunday morning worship service at 10:45 a.m., evening Sunday service 6 p.m. and Wednesday night prayer meeting 7 p.m. All are welcome.

Charity Free Will Baptist Church –7432 S.R. 139 Lucasville -We will be having our Vacation Bible School June 24th-28th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. There will be an adult class also. Please spread the word and invite everyone to attend.