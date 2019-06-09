One person can make a difference! The phone rings. Your husband is calling to say, “Don’t cook. I’m going to take you out for dinner.” In the hospital, your loved one recovers from a life-threatening pneumonia. You flip a switch and a light comes on and lights up a dark room chasing away your child’s night-time fears. Here were three separate events, yet a common thread is woven through each of them. Each is the result of one person making a difference. Alexander Graham Bell made possible that phone call. Alexander Fleming developed the cure for your loved one’s pneumonia and Thomas Edison invented the light bulb illuminating your child’s room.

What we need to see is that scientists are not the only ones who can make the world a better place. You can make a difference in the lives of those around you. You can be the one who brings encouragement to the discouraged. You can be the one who shines the light of truth that brings light to those in the darkness of doubt and fear. God can use you with the abilities He has already given you.

There is a roll call in Hebrews 11 of men and women who made a difference: Abel, Enoch, Noah, Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Joseph, and Moses. The great thing about this list is that it didn’t stop there. You too can add your name to that list. God asks something great of every one of us. It is not something that comes easy, naturally or costs us nothing, but it will be worth it all.

The years ahead of us will become increasingly difficult years in which to minister as we see the world and American spiraling into moral decay. We have a world that is increasingly rejecting God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit and it is not getting any better. In the near future we will face temptations like we have never faced before. In the exhausted heat of the battle, it is easy to forget that our God will never leave us or forsake us. It is easy to forget that He that is in you is greater than he that is in the world. Under the cynical eye of critics and of those who disregard God, it is easy to throw a pity-party and cry out with Elijah, “I alone am left.” When those times come and they will, look to God’s Word and trust Him! It is so easy to be intimidated by what others think of us. At those times we need to remember what God thinks of us. We are saints; we are sons and daughters of the King of kings and the Lord of lord’s! We have the greatest Father that anyone could have! We are victors; therefore don’t you think it is about time that you went out and climbed higher than you have ever climbed before? It is time to shine the light that is within you to whomever you come in contact with. Time is wasting; do it today!

Spinnati https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/06/web1_Spinnati.jpg Spinnati