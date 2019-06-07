The Praisemen from Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown, Wisconsin, will present a concert at Fairview Baptist Church – Community Concert, 1625 Piketon Road, Lucasville, OH on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.

The Praisemen is a five-member men’s group that is traveling for Maranatha Baptist University this summer. Their twelve-week tour will take them through 12 states from the Midwest to Southeast and back. The group will minister in churches and Christian schools, utilizing music and preaching to challenge both teens and adults spiritually and promote the ministry of the university. The 2019 Praisemen members are Andrew Holloway (Birmingham, MI), Josh Hockema (Timberville, VA), Micah Gillespie (Tipp City, OH), Aaron Mayes (Watertown WI), and Matt Sheeley (Raytown, MO).

The Public is cordially invited to the event.

The mission of Maranatha Baptist University is to develop leaders for ministry in the local church and the world “To the Praise of His Glory.” Maranatha is a four-year coeducational institution accredited by The Higher Learning Commission and is a member of the North Central Association. Maranatha offers academic programs that can be taken on-ground at the main campus in Watertown, WI along with a number of academic programs online or at various online and distance-learning locations.

The university also offers a Master of Education in Teaching and Learning, and a Master of Organizational Leadership in its graduate-level programs. Maranatha Baptist Seminary offers eight masters degrees as well as a Doctor of Ministry degree program. In addition to the various degree options, Maranatha Baptist Bible Institute gives students an opportunity to earn a certificate in Bible while immersed in an exciting Christian university atmosphere.

Fairview Missionary Baptist Church located at 1625 Piketon Road in Lucasville invites you to our weekly worship services. Throughout the month of June Pastor Timothy Palla is teaching a series of sermons on the biblical principles of marriage and commitment titled, “As Christ Loved The Church.” Service times are as follows: Sunday School 9:30 am, Morning Worship 10:30 am, Youth Group 6:00 pm, Evening service 7:00 pm, Wednesday Prayer Meeting 7:00 pm.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church. Breakfast is served every Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. The cans may be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

Charity Free Will Baptist Church –7432 S.R. 139 Lucasville – June 8th will be our carnival from 10:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. June 9th To honor our Fathers we will be having breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and Mike Upright will be singing in our morning service. Saturday, June 15th at 6:00 p.m., we will be having a Revival meeting with Dread Not (Scott Campbell & Matthew Carver) singing and Butch Cooper preaching the message. Please try to attend and enjoy this special service and invite others. June 16th Happy Father’s Day to all of our Fathers! Wednesday, June 19th at 7:00 p.m. Brad Harris will be preaching for us. We will be having our Vacation Bible School June 24th-28th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. There will be an adult class also. Please spread the word and invite everyone to attend.

Coles Blvd. Church – Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., would love for you to come worship and praise our Precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with them!

Sunday, June 9, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Sunday, June 9, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Monday, June 10 through Friday, June 14 – Coles Blvd Church invites all children age 4 and up to VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. with registration at 5:30 p.m. nightly.

Christ’s Community Church (CCC), 2433 – 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH, invites you to hear Pastor Matt Rawlings continue preaching on the Ten Commandments at the Saturday worship service, 5 p.m., and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. service. The sermon title is “An Affair of the Heart.” Vacation Bible School kids will only present their program of song during the Sunday service.

RAW Jr and Sr High meets Sunday in the upper room at the worship break.

Pat Apel leads the Men’s Bible Study on Saturday, 8 a.m. at CCC, studying Detours. The Unpredictable Path to Your Destiny.

Growth Group, led by Pastor Ralph Clay, is held at CCC on Wednesday, 7 p.m.

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s church is provided. Adult Sunday School begins June 9, at 9:30 a.m. and will run through the summer. Come and join us for this Bible study. Mark your calendars for Bible School. Bible School will be June 17-21 from 6:00-8:15 p.m. Bible School program will be Sunday, June 23, during morning worship.

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message. Youth group (grades 7-12) meets at 5:00 PM on Sunday evenings in the Church Fellowship Room. Wednesday Bible Study begins at 7:00 PM.

Terri Cash, our missionary from Mozambique will be with during morning worship on Sunday, June 9th. A freewill offering will be received for Terri and her Hands of Grace Mission.

Vacation Bible School will be July 7-12 and we are in need of volunteers. If you can help, there is a sign-up sheet on the information table at the church.

For more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

For further information on the above or other items, call CCC at 740-353-1633.