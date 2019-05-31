North Moreland Christian Baptist Church. Breakfast is served every Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. The cans may be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

Coles Blvd. Church – Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., would love for you to come worship and praise our Precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with them!

Saturday, June 1, 9 a.m. – Men’s Meeting

Sunday, June 2, 9:30 a.m. – Donuts, Coffee, Milk and Juice will be served in the Fellowship Hall until time for Morning Worship.

Sunday, June 2, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Sunday, June 2, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Wednesday, June 5, 6 p.m. – Midweek Bible Study with Pastor Chad having the study of God’s Word.

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace- Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s church is provided. On Sunday, June 2, we will honor our high school and college graduates. Please join us as we celebrate this accomplishment in their lives. On Sunday, June 9, we will begin our Adult Sunday School class. We invite everyone to join us.

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message. Youth group (grades 7-12) meets at 5:00 PM on Sunday evenings in the Church Fellowship Room. Wednesday Bible Study begins at 7:00 PM.

The Men’s meeting/breakfast for June will be on Saturday, June 8th at 9:00 AM.

Vacation Bible School will be July 7-12 and we are in need of volunteers. If you can help, there is a sign-up sheet on the information table at the church.

For more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

Charity Free Will Baptist Church – 7432 S.R. 139 Lucasville – June 2nd we will be having communion during the morning service and choir practice at 5:00 p.m. June 8th will be our carnival from 10:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. June 9th To honor our Fathers we will be having breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and Mike Upright will be singing in our morning service. Saturday, June 15th at 6:00 p.m., we will be having a Revival meeting with Dread Not (Scott Campbell & Matthew Carver) singing and Butch Cooper preaching the message. Please try to attend and enjoy this special service and invite others. June 16th Happy Father’s Day to all of our Fathers! Wednesday, June 19th at 7:00 p.m. Brad Harris will be preaching for us. We will be having our Vacation Bible School June 24th-28th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. There will be an adult class also. Please spread the word and invite everyone to attend.