Rosemount Road Church of the Nazarene on Rosemount Road in Portsmouth, Ohio would like to congratulate Kelcie Lute and Jacob Benner upon receiving our annual Carrie Lyons Scholarship Award. This award is presented to members of our church who are attending secondary school and show a desire to live for Christ. The Scholarship was established in honor of Carrie Lyons, a great Christian woman who stood in the gap and proved to be I Proverbs 31 woman.

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us on Sunday, April 28, for Holy Humor Sunday! Come have some good clean Christian fun. Come in your jeans and overalls and enjoy Christian fellowship. Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Everyone is welcome.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church. Breakfast is served every Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. They can be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

Coles Blvd. Church – Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., would love for you to come worship and praise our Precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with them!

Sunday, April 28, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Sunday, April 28, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Monday, April 29, 6 p.m. – Ladies Meeting in the Fellowship Hall.

Wednesday, May 1, 6 p.m. – Midweek Bible Study with Pastor Chad bringing the study on the Word of God on 2 Corinthians.

Thursday, May 2, through May 5 at 7 p.m. each night, we will be in revival with Jason Plummer preaching. Singing will be by:

Thursday, May 2 – Lifted

Friday, May 3 – The Benner Family

Saturday, May 4 – Jeremy Moore

Sunday, May 5 – Church Talent.

Sunday, May 5, 10:30 is our 8th Homecoming. There will be a dinner following Morning Worship.

Christ’s Community Church (CCC), 2433 – 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH, invites you to attend worship service Saturday, 5 p.m., or Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Pastor Scott Rawlings will bring the first sermon on the Ten Commandments, “God and God Alone.”

RAW, Jr. and Sr. High, is held following the worship break. Nursery and Promiseland classes are held for the younger children.

Ralph Clay leads the Growth Group Wednesday, 7 p.m., at CCC where discussion of the previous week’s sermon is held.

The Women’s Bible Study will begin again on Thursday, May 2, 10 a.m. or 6 p.m., with a 4-week study of Naomi. Books are $8.00 and can be purchased this weekend at the church. For further information, call CCC at 740-353-1633, or www.christscommunity.net.

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message. Youth group (grades 7-12) meets at 5:00 PM on Sunday evenings in the Church Fellowship Room. Wednesday Bible Study begins at 7:00 PM.

Trustees meeting will be held on Monday, April 29th at 6:00 PM.

Pastor Parish Relations Committee will meet on Monday, May 6th at 7:00 PM.

For more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.