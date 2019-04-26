New Life Resolutions

The Word of God states that an unexamined life is not biblical. Socrates once said, “An unexamined life is not worth living.” An unexamined life is a life that is not being lived to its fullest potential. It is a life not being lived out in abundance that only Jesus Christ provides. Jesus said in John 10:10 “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly.” (NRSV)

At least once a month we should take time to measure our progress in becoming more like Jesus Christ. Are we more loving, more forgiving, and are we showing more grace to others? We need to take time to measure our emotional balance, spiritual balance and our physical balance. Sit down and ask yourself or even better sit down with an accountability partner and ask the tough questions. For your emotional balance, ask, “How am I handling the stress in my life? How am I reacting to irritations? How am I handling the relationships in my life? Are my relationships with others becoming deeper and more meaningful or am I pushing people aside? Am I becoming more loving and more Christ-like?” For physical balance ask, “How are my eating habits.” You know the computer acronym, GIGO, “Garbage In, Garbage Out”, it applies to our bodies. “Am I getting regular exercise? Am I sleeping enough? Am I always worn down?”

For spiritual balance, I ask myself almost daily, “Am I growing in Christ? Is my love for the Bible increasing? Is my love for the Lord Jesus Christ increasing? Is my love for lost people increasing? Is my heart growing bigger for the cause of Christ? Are my prayers more frequent and more heartfelt or am I asking things for self? Am I taking every opportunity to mature in Christ? How are my church attendance, my Bible study time, and my prayer times working out?”

Brothers and sisters take time; at least once a year set aside a day to reflect back on your life asking these same questions. Instead of you making “New Year’s Resolutions” make some “New Life Resolutions”!

Spinnati https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/04/web1_Spinnati.jpg Spinnati