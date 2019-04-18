Vascular Disease screening offered April 26

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO – Vascular disease often has no signs or symptoms. Fortunately, tests that can reveal vascular disease are both simple and painless. King’s Daughters Vascular Screening program offers an affordable, high-quality option for those with high deductibles and co-pays.

The screening will be offered beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, April 26 at King’s Daughters Ohio, 2001 Scioto Trail, Portsmouth, Ohio.

The Vascular Disease Screening consists of an ultrasound exam of the carotid arteries, which supply blood to the brain; an ultrasound of the abdominal aorta, which supplies blood to the lower half of the body; and an ankle-brachial index study, which looks for decreased blood flow to the legs and feet.

The total cost for the vascular screening is $80. Cash, checks and credit cards are welcome. Insurance cannot be billed for the screenings. Appointments are required and may be made by calling 1-877-304-1935.