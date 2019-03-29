True Love Isn’t a Quiver in Your Liver

Do you believe in the June swoon? I know that June is the month for brides and extravagant weddings. It is the number one month for marriage ceremonies. But as many who know and understand June, there are few if any who comprehend true love. Most, in the beginning, concentrate on the physical and what the relationship brings to them. True love isn’t a quiver in one’s liver. It is much more than emotion, it is a relationship.

I just wish all newly married couples would understand what God wants for their life. Genesis 2:24 says, “Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh.” One flesh means that whatever is important to my mate is important to me. Her wishes and dreams are mine, and mine are hers. We complement each other and work to fulfill each other spiritually, physically, and emotionally. It is truly a partnership that is God-driven! Brothers and sisters God is first then your mate and then the children come next. Your mother or her mother is not in the equation! Don’t let anything drive a wedge between you and your spouse. If you change this pattern you will change a loving marriage into one that many trials and conflicts will enter. Don’t let that happen

Paul writes in Ephesians chapter 5, “Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the church, and gave himself for it; That he might sanctify and cleanse it with the washing of water by the word, That he might present it to himself a glorious church, not having spot, or wrinkle, or any such thing; but that it should be holy and without blemish. So ought men to love their wives as their own bodies. He that loveth his wife loveth himself. For no man ever yet hated his own flesh; but nourisheth and cherisheth it, even as the Lord the church: For we are members of his body, of his flesh, and of his bones. For this cause shall a man leave his father and mother and shall be joined unto his wife, and they two shall be one flesh.”

Biblical love goes beyond the ordinary it ascends to the extraordinary. We give ourselves fully to one another. That means that when the hard times come, and they will, we don’t “walk out the door”. Commitment has to run deep if we are to have any peace in our relationships and that peace is only available through Jesus Christ. So let it be known from this day forth; it takes three to make a marriage; you, your spouse and God!

Spinnati