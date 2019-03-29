Community of Christ 2237 Russell Avenue West Portsmouth will continue their Lenten Journey as they gather on Sunday, March 31 for the Fourth Sunday in Lent. The Morning Worship service will begin at 10:30 AM with Elder Carol McGraw developing the weekly World church theme of “Amazing Grace.” Priest Luanne Day will present the musical selections for the Worship Hour and Shannon Conley will lead the youth during Children’s Church. Saints Study will begin at 9:30 AM with Elder Kathy Deemer leading the group. All are welcome!!

Christ’s Community Church (CCC), 2433-25th Street, Portsmouth, invites you to hear Pastor Scott Rawlings’ sermon, “Politics & Money,” taken from Mark 12-1-44, during worship services Saturday, 5 p.m., or Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

RAW, Jr. and Sr. High Group, will meet at the worship service break. Other classes are held for children of all ages.

Ralph Clay will lead the Growth Group on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The previous week’s worship message will be discussed.

The Women’s Bible Study group meets Thursday, 10 a.m., or 6 p.m.

Pat Apel leads the Men’s Bible Study, “How Christ Changes Things,” Saturday at 8 a.m.

For further information, contact CCC at 740-353-1633.

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s church is provided. Wednesday evening Lenten services begin with a light dinner at 6:30 p.m. with the service at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, April 7, will be our Spring Fling after church. Lunch will be available for purchase after church and our silent auction will end at 1:00. Please join us for a great dinner and a fun time.

Coles Blvd. Church – Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., would love for you to come worship and praise our Precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with them!

Sunday, March 31, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Sunday, March 31, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Wednesday, April 3, 6 p.m. – Midweek Bible Study with Pastor bringing the study on God’s Word.

Saturday, April 6, 9 a.m. – Men’s Meeting

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message. Youth group (grades 7-12) meets at 5:00 PM on Sunday evenings in the Church Fellowship Room. AWANA meets at 6:00 PM on Sundays in the church Sanctuary. Choir practice is on Wednesday at 6:00 PM. Wednesday Bible Study begins at 7:00 PM.

Community Lenten Services will begin at 6:00 PM on Sunday evenings, this Sunday’s service will be at Sciotoville: Christ UMC with Rev. Dick North bringing the message. Next week’s service will be at Minford UMC with Rev. Suzanne Hopkins bringing the message.

Pastor Parish Relations Meeting will be on Monday, April 1st at 7:00 PM.

We are collecting seeds for the Jackson Area Ministries Green Thumb Project. Seeds are collected and then distributed to low/fixed income families, seniors, and those unemployed to plant and harvest their own gardens. Last year, they provided seeds for over 3,000 families in 19 counties and more than 20 community gardens. If you would like to donate seeds, there is a basket in the church sanctuary.

For more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

Living Faith Temple 1329 Kinney Street, Portsmouth, Ohio Presents: Wednesday, April 3rd at 7:00 p.m. Bishop-Elect Edward Shouse Jr. from Cornerstone Fellowship, Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, April 4th at 10:00 a.m. Vice-Bishop Moses Youngblood Greater Emmanuel Apostolic in Pittsburgh, PA and at 7:00 p.m. Bishop Cornelius Henderson Sr. Agape Love Ministries in Cincinnati, Ohio; Friday, April 5th at 10:00 a.m. Evangelist Terri Hairston Living Faith Temple Portsmouth, Ohio, and at 7:00 p.m. Presiding Bishop Edward E. Shouse Sr. Temple of Praise, Columbus, Ohio *Seminars at 12 noon on Thursday and Friday.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church. Breakfast is served every Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. They can be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.