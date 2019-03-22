We Walk By Faith

In the Scriptures, you and I are told that Satan is defeated! This is an incredibly important truth for us to grasp and understand. But I also want you to see how Satan is defeated and victory is assured for all who obey the Lord!

Do you remember what happened when Moses and the children of Israel were leaving Egypt? Do you remember Exodus 14:13? And Moses said to the people, “Fear not, stand firm, and see the salvation of the LORD, which he will work for you today. For the Egyptians whom you see today, you shall never see again.” Pharaoh’s army was advancing upon the Israelite nation and they were between a rock and a hard place; in fact, they were between the Egyptian army and the Red Sea. The Israelites were terrified and it looked like instant defeat; but God showed up just like He always does for His people! But God said through Moses, “Fear not! Stand firm and see the salvation of the Lord!” God opened the sea so the Hebrew children could cross over, and then he closed the Israelite’s path to victory and allowed the Red Sea to close drowning Pharaoh’s army right before Pharaohs’ eyes.

Please understand that there is more to this story than to be repeated in a sixth grade Sunday school class. As Paul Harvey used to say, “Now here is the rest of the story.” In the Scriptures; Pharaoh is not only a literal historical person, he is also an illustration of Satan and how he operates in the world. Please understand that Satan is a conniving evil being that the Lord’s people must deal with on a daily basis. But in today’s world, you have to comprehend more than that Satan is evil; you have to see that the illustration of Satan was defeated at the Red Sea just as the literal Satan is now defeated by the blood of Jesus Christ and the power of God our Father! Thus, the powers of darkness are destroyed in the name of Jesus and in the power of His blood! Therefore my beloved brethren when you are in a difficult place in your life don’t start trying to fix everything by yourself. Take the stand of faith in the Savior of the world and you will see the salvation of your God right before your very eyes! Never forget; we walk by faith and not by sight!

For which cause we faint not; but though our outward man perish, yet the inward man is renewed day by day. For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory; While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal {Second Corinthians 4:16-18}.

