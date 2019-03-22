Charity Free Will Baptist Church – Come join us as we welcome the Carter Sister to sing and George Vastine to preach at Charity FWB, 7432 S.R. 139 Lucasville (Clarktown) on March 24, 2019, at 6:00 p.m.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church. Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. They can be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

Scioto FWB Church Revival March 24, 25, 26 with Joey Nelson preaching.

Special singers BLOOD BOUGHT, EICHENLAUB FAMILY, COMMUNITY BIBLE CHURCH choir.

Services start at 7:00 pm at 2111 Cockrell’s Run Road, Lucasville, OH.

Coles Blvd. Church – Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., would love for you to come worship and praise our Precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with them!

Sunday, March 24, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Sunday, March 24, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Monday, March 25, 6 p.m. – Ladies Meeting

Wednesday, March 27, 6 p.m. – Midweek Bible Study with Pastor Chad bringing the study of God’s Word.

Thursday, March 28, 3 – 5 p.m. – Coles Blvd. Local Compassionate Ministries Food Pantry is open in the Fellowship Hall.

Community of Christ 2237 Russell Avenue West Portsmouth will continue the Lenten Journey during their 10:30 AM Morning Worship on Sunday, March 24. Elder Kim Green will develop the weekly World Church theme of “Love Your Enemies” along with Elder Carol McGraw presenting the musical selections and Shannon Conley leading the youth during Children’s Church. The Sacrament of Baby Blessing will be honored during the Worship Hour. Saints Study will begin at 9:30 AM with Elder Kathy Deemer in charge of the discussion group. All are welcome!!

Christ’s Community Church, (CCC), invites you to hear Pastor Matt Rawlings preach on “A Better Temple” using Mark 10:32 – 11-33 at the worship services Saturday, 5 p.m., or Sunday at 10:30 a.m. CCC is located at 2433 25th Street, Portsmouth. Regular church activities are as follows: Jr. and Sr. High meet in the upper room following the worship break.

Free Seminary, with Pastor Matt Rawlings, meets at 9 a.m. Sunday in the chapel.

Growth Group, Wednesday, 7 p.m. with Ralph Clay leading the discussion of the previous weeks worship message.

Women’s Bible Study series meets Thursday, 10 a.m. or 6 p.m.

Men’s Bible Study with Pat Apel as leader, meets Saturday at 8 a.m.

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a. m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s Church is provided. We have begun our Lenten Journey through the Book of James. We will meet for a light meal on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. The service begins at 7:00. Everyone is Welcome.

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message. No Youth group (grades 7-12) until after Easter. AWANA meets at 6:00 PM on Sundays in the church Sanctuary. Choir practice is on Wednesday at 6:00 PM. Wednesday Bible Study begins at 7:00 PM.

Community Lenten Services will begin at 6:00 PM on Sunday evenings, this Sunday’s service will be at South Webster UMC with Rev. Ed Litteral bringing the message. Next week’s service will be at Sciotoville: Christ UMC with Rev. Dick North bringing the message.

Trustees meeting will be on March 25th at 6:00 PM. For more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

For information on the activities, contact the office at (740) 353-1633 or www.christscommunity.net.