In 1900 a Scioto County Fair was held at Dugan’s Grove which was located near the present day fairgrounds. Known as the Scioto Fair it was a popular Sunday school picnic area. In 1911 it merged with the Scioto County Fair where it is today.

A young lady (Rachael Bentley) we know well had introduced us to a local revival going on and we were looking for a special visit for our eightieth Scioto County Ohio Church visit. Why not a church that is passed by thousands each year going to the Scioto County Fair?

And so it was that we visited the Community Bible Church during the morning service of their last day in revival. Those who pass by on their way to the fair should make plans to stop by and worship with the great folks who attend here.

We certainly weren’t disappointed with our choice. In fact, it was perfect and once again we felt led here for a reason. I enjoyed their notation of Happy Spring on their church newsletter although steady light snow lightened the ground!

I later learned from the church Pastor Joe Nelson that this church was founded in 1964 with early congregations meeting in the former Community Hall located where Wendy’s now stands. They were there for several years before building this fairground road church in 1967. It was remodeled with new additions in 1983 and 2011. All week long special singers and evangelists came to this service and I think that the faces of many visitors throughout the week may have made our visit less noticeable.

The spirit flowed through our morning service culminating the week’s revival. Mentioned earlier, the resident Pastor was today’s scheduled speaker which was why we had selected this revival day visit. However, I can say that did not happen and we were not disappointed as the 10:45 church start time turned into about 12:15 before wrapping up. The lovely church member testimonies and stories were the feature of this day.

The special singers were the Bakenhasters family and they offered a lovely program. The two church member guys on guitar, I didn’t get their name. On the piano and on the microphones were church members who I also did not get their names. The church choir though opened the service leading and singing, “He’ll hold my hand or Heaven I know!” Other hymns of the day included, “Jerusalem, Glorious Day and Welcome Home!” The congregation was very much involved in the service.

Attending with Beverly and me on this day were Chris and Stephanie Neff. Stephanie looked up the lyrics to one of the songs, “Oh the blood!” Crimson love, Price of life’s demand. Shameful sin, Placed on him, The Hope of every man. O the blood of Jesus washes me. O the blood of Jesus shed for me. What a sacrifice that saved my life. Yes, the blood, it is my victory. Savior, Son, Holy One. Slain so I can live!

One person in the congregation told of words spoke by Evangelist Calvin Rae Evans another evening of the revival. He had said, “what will they say about ya when they walk by!” The same person said they are on a spiritual journey with him and that every time they come into this church there is an overwhelming embrace. Also heard this day was, how do you spell relief? J-e-s-u-s. I heard: “I am so glad God brought me here, I just wanted family!” Testimonies such as these were herd throughout the morning.

A unique part of this experience was that we learned we really had joined a church that included family. A young man in a testimony mentioned the joy of his memories of his grandfather by the name of Rucker! Not using his name, I remembered speaking with his nice Grandfather. Some of his family attended a Rucker Reunion on an occasion at my invitation. I have always known of the Northwest Ruckers as I have always called them. Though we haven’t tied our genealogical link we came from the same area of Kentucky. Anyway if you share the Rucker name you are related some way. I met Mark Rucker, Wyatt Rucker, and Garrett Rucker. They pointed out a Nancy Rucker Moore and said there were nieces and nephews around the church.

Then there that day and very active in the service was Lisa Knauff, co-owner of Gatti’s Pizza along with her husband. She came up and said I think we are related. I did not know that. She pointed out that she is a Blakeman link through my Grandfather Brigner’s mother. All in all, it made another interesting aspect of our visit.

Pastor Joe, as they call him stepped in to close the service. I wondered if he would still present a message though it would have made for a long service. But he brought the service to a close with a very successful alter call. Prayer moments arose throughout the service as well. In his last remarks, he said, “Eternity Waits for all of us. We need to be ready in our preparation for our new life. We are facing eternity. Christ paid the price on a cross. If we look to him, we can be saved!” His closing words were, Lord be with you! Hope you will plan to drop by and experience this wonderful church, The Community Bible Church!

As believers, let us share the Good News: Jesus Christ is the Savior of the World! Each one, reach one!

See ya in church!

Randy Rucker

Reach Randy Rucker at Ohiorancher5@gmail.com.

