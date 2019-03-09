And Peter said to them, “Repent, and let each of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins; and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. For the promise is for you and your children, and for all who are far off, as many as the Lord our God shall call to Himself.” {Acts 2:38-39 NASB}.

Have you ever stopped to think that Peter included you, yes you! He said the promise is “to all that are afar off.” Do you believe you are included? Can you and I experience this dynamic power in our day? Yes, we can! Remember that on the Day of Pentecost, 3000 souls were added to the church. How did that happen? It became a reality because those 3,000 souls obeyed the terms of pardon. Now the good news of the day is; you can join the 3,000. Christ forgave their sins and the people received the gift of the Holy Spirit in their lives. Therefore you need to remember a few things as you begin your day.

First of all, God is no respecter of persons. John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” Now I want you to concentrate on that word “whosoever” in John 3:16. The “whosoever” is you! It matters little if you are white, black, rich, or poor. It doesn’t matter because the door of the Kingdom of God is open to you. Think of that; it is open so you can rest in the comfort of the Savior of the world too!

Secondly, you are saved by grace!!! That my friend is a blessing because there is no way on earth that you or I could earn our way to heaven! So stop huffing and puffing trying to earn your way to heaven and enjoy the grace and peace that only the God of heaven can provide. Relax and count your blessings name them one by one and you will see what God has done! Never forget; our Father takes care of His children in every situation. So what are you waiting for? Come on in, there’s still room in the family.

Spinnati https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/03/web1_Spinnati-1.jpg Spinnati