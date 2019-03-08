Berean Baptist Church – 5526 Winchester Ave, Sciotoville, invites you to join us for services with Steve Mann, pastor, and Fred Conklin, Family Ministries pastor.

Sunday school for all ages begins at 9:30 am, and the morning service starts at 10:40 am. On Sunday evening, we meet at 6:00 pm.

AWANA kids meet on Wednesdays at 6:45 pm and Bible study for adults begins at 7:00 pm.

“Who is My Neighbor?” You are! Please join us March 15 – 17, 2019, for a Mission’s emphasis weekend. Missionaries from Norway, Japan, Eastern Europe, Tennessee, and West Virginia will be with us to share their ministries and mission. Friday and Saturday evening, we will be sharing a Fellowship supper at 6 p.m. and the Missionaries will begin speaking about 7 p.m. There is a special children’s and teen’s program for ages 4 – 18 on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, please call the church office at (740) 776-2277.

Coles Blvd. Church – Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., would love for you to come worship and praise our Precious Lord and Savior with them!

March 10, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

March 10, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

March 12, 6:30 p.m. – Nursing Home Ministry at South Shore Nursing Home.

March 13, 6 p.m. – Midweek Bible Study with Pastor Chad bringing the study from God’s Word.

Christ’s Community Church, (CCC), 2433 25th Street, Portsmouth activities:

Worship services Saturday, 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10:30 a.m., Pastor Matt Rawlings sermon topic “Christ Descends” using Mark 9:1-50.

Jr. and Sr. High is held in the upper room following the break in the worship services.

Free Seminary with Pastor Matt Rawlings, is held Sunday, 9 a.m., in the Chapel, “The World Was Not Worthy of Them. The Apostles to Bill Graham.”

Growth Group with leader Ralph Clay, Wednesday, 7 p.m. at CCC, studying the previous week worship service.

Men’s Bible Study with Pat Apel, Saturday, 8 a.m., studying “How Christ Changes Things.”

Women’s New Bible Study service continues on Thursday, 10 a.m. or 6 p.m.

For information on any activity, call the church office at (740) 353-1633.

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s church is provided. Everyone is welcome. Our Lenten services begin Wednesday, March 13, with light refreshments at 6:30 p.m. and our Bible study at 7:00. Please come join us.

Community of Christ 2237 Russell Avenue West Portsmouth will gather for 10:30 AM Morning Worship on March 10 Deacon Trevor Lincecum will develop the weekly World Church theme of “Be Led by the Spirit” along with Elder Carol McGraw presenting the musical selections for the Worship Hour and Shannon Conley leading the youth during Children’s Church. Elder Kathy Deemer will be in charge of the Saints Study beginning at 9:30 AM. All are welcome!!!

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message. Youth group (grades 7-12) will meet on Sundays at 5:00 PM in the Fellowship Room. AWANA meets at 6:00 PM on Sundays in the church Sanctuary. Choir practice is on Wednesday at 6:00 PM. Wednesday Bible Study begins at 7:00 PM.

Daylight Savings Time resumes on March 10th. Don’t forget to set your clocks AHEAD one hour before going to be on Saturday, March 9th.

Nauvoo UMC will be kicking off the Community Lenten Services this year on March 10th with Rev. Tom Charles bringing the message. Service will begin at 6:00 PM and refreshments will follow in the Fellowship room. Next week’s service will be at Oldtown UMC with Rev. Larry Moore bringing the message.

The Administrative Board meeting is on Monday, March 11th at 6:30 PM.

The March LOVE Meal will be prepared and delivered on March 13th (weather permitting). If you would like to help please contact Pam Lester.

For more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.