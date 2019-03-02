Hang Tough

What will keep you from leaving the Lord when persecution and tribulation come? What will you do when the going gets tough? Will you wilt in the heat of battle? The Bible tells us that all that are in Christ Jesus will suffer persecution. It is not, if persecution comes it is when! So, what are you going to do when it comes? You have no idea? Well, let me help you to stand when all seems lost.

First, remember what is before you. Hebrews 12:1-2 says, “Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us, Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God.” You see Jesus could endure the pain, rejection, and persecution that was before Him because He focused on the joy that awaited Him. Our Lord was not nearsighted He saw you; yes you! He wanted you to taste victory in the face of defeat!

Secondly, remember who is with you. Remember What Paul said in Hebrews? “Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee. So that we may boldly say, The Lord is my helper, and I will not fear what man shall do unto me.”

Thirdly remember who is in you. First John 4:4 tells us, “Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.” Never forget that no problem or pain can separate you from the love of Christ. Don’t get down, don’t give in and don’t give out. Remember you are not alone and our God provides strength and your ability to overcome in every circumstance!

