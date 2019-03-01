Church News

Coles Blvd. Church – Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., would love for you to come worship and praise our Precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with them!

March 2, 9 a.m. – Men’s Meeting.

March 3, 9:30 a.m. – Donuts, coffee, milk and juice are served in the Fellowship Hall until time for Morning Worship.

March 3, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

March 3, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

March 6, 6 p.m. – Midweek Bible Study with Pastor Chad bringing the study.

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace -Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s Church is provided. Everyone is welcome. Our Ash Wednesday service will be March 6, at 7:00 p. m. Please join us as we begin the Lenten Season.

Christ’s Community Church, (CCC), 2433 25th Street, Portsmouth activities:

Worship services Saturday, 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10:30 a.m., Pastor Scott Rawlings sermon topic “Do You See” using Mark 8:1-38.

Jr. and Sr. High is held in the upper room following the break in the worship services.

Free Seminary with Pastor Matt Rawlings, is held Sunday, 9 a.m., in the Chapel, “The World Was Not Worthy of Them. The Apostles to Bill Graham.”

Growth Group with leader Ralph Clay, Wednesday, 7 p.m. at CCC, studying the previous week worship service.

Men’s Bible Study with Pat Apel, Saturday, 8 a.m., studying “How Christ Changes Things.”

Women’s New Bible Study service continues on Thursday, 10 a.m. or 6 p.m.

For information on any activity, call the church office at (740) 353-1633.

The 10th Annual Storm Bratchett Memorial Blood Drive will be held at CCC March 7th and 8th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Call CCC office to schedule an appointment or visit www.hoxworth.org/groups/storm.

Church News for March 2

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message. Youth group (grades 7-12) will meet on Sundays at 5:00 PM in the Fellowship Room. AWANA meets at 6:00 PM on Sundays in the church Sanctuary. Choir practice is on Wednesday at 6:00 PM. Wednesday Bible Study begins at 7:00 PM.

Pastor Parish Relations Committee Meeting will be on Monday, March 4th at 7:00 PM.

Ash Wednesday Service will be on March 6th at 7:00 PM.

Monthly Men’s Meetings will resume on March 9th at 9:00 AM.

Daylight Savings Time resumes on March 10th. Don’t forget to set your clocks AHEAD one hour before going to be on March 9th.

Nauvoo UMC will be kicking off the Community Lenten Services this year on Sunday, March 10th with Rev. Tom Charles bringing the message. Service will begin at 6:00 PM and refreshments will follow in the Fellowship room.

The Administrative Board meeting is on March 11th at 6:30 PM.

The March LOVE Meal will be prepared and delivered on Wednesday, March 13th (weather permitting). If you would like to help please contact Pam Lester.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church. Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday,

6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. They can be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

For more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.