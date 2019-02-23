Scioto Trail Nazarene Church

Coming off the Scioto Trail onto Rosemount Road we find one of the highest curved inclines in Scioto County. I remember as a boy coming off the hill from the Eden Park side and the brakes of my mother’s car giving out. Eventually, an emergency brake stopped our frightening decline somewhere in the area of where the Little Red Schoolhouse entrance is located.

Many trucks have found to their dismay that it is not a hill to climb with a semi. Though warning signs mark the way, some find themselves backing out of a scary, if not dangerous situation. I was not able to scout out when the Rosemount, now Selby hill road was built but early travelers may have found it even more frightening!

About a mile before the Scioto Trail side incline there exists a church which Beverly and I recently attended. Never had we had a Pastor walk out to greet us in the parking lot saying none recognized our car. It was a nice greeting and welcome that continued as we walked inside.

There stood Brent Barrett, who just a week prior in a hospital lobby a hundred miles away recognized me which led to an invitation to this church. As I have said before personal invitations get extra points and usually move a visit up the ladder. So Brent who is one of multiple licensed church Pastors who attend here extended his welcome. He reminded me that we graduated a few years apart from ole Clay High! He probably did not expect us to make our rounds so quickly.

It was the head Pastor Steve Nelson who walked out to the car greeting us this day and it was he who led the church service and delivered the message.

But it was the unique praise and worship team that put an immediate smile on our face. The four very young little girls were great in their songs and routine. Obviously, this was not their first time conducting this part of worship. I checked into the church website and verified that point. Someone called them future prayer warriors. Two of their selections were “This little light of mine and One mighty God we serve”!

It was pointed out that this church encourages prayer to strengthen those within. The Pastor pointed out that prayer is very important in this church. We pray on occasion with his saying that prayer helps all to stand against adversaries in our lives. Also he said that all should pray for lost warriors of the church. He said it is the framework of our church. Also, it was said that prayer without expectation is doubt in disguise.

Someone mentioned praying for the church Park Ministry. We didn’t understand what that was so Beverly sought out information to share with me later. Possibly once a month congregation members go to Tracy Park, take food for those who walk into the park and then present a short period of worship. Sounds wonderful!

Nelson shared from the book of Hebrew! Also, he said that he had been led to present a message about planting and growth. He explained that a tree’s roots may grow off course. People are much the same and can grow off course. But God is there to straighten us out. Everything doesn’t go smooth in our lives but still, he is our God….our God!

Cecilia Meyers was song leader through the morning and shared some special messages. She also introduced to Beverly and I, Inez Boling saying she was perhaps the oldest member of this Church. The church transferred from a former location to this church site sometime in the 1960s.

Such a beautiful church, wonderful people inside and room for you in the Scioto Trail Nazarene Church. Tell them the Ruckers sent ya!

As believers let us share the good news of Jesus Christ, Savior of the world! Each one, reach one! See ya in church!

Randy Rucker

Reach Randy Rucker at Ohiorancher5@gmail.com.

