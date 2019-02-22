Church News

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church. Breakfast is served every Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. They can be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

Coles Blvd. Church – Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd. would love for you to come worship and praise our Precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with them!

February 24, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services. Following Morning Worship there will be a Vacation Bible School Meeting for those who want to help with Vacation Bible School, that is scheduled for June 10 – June 14.

February 24, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

February 25, 6 p.m. – Ladies Meeting

February 27, 6 p.m. – Midweek Bible Study with Pastor Chad.

February 28, 3 – 5 p.m. – Coles Blvd. Church Local Compassionate Ministries Food Pantry is open.

March 2, 9 a.m. Men’s Meeting

Community of Christ 2237 Russell Avenue West Portsmouth will gather for 10:30 AM Morning Worship on February 24 with Deacon Vicki Allen developing the weekly World Church theme of “Love Your Enemies.” Elder Carol McGraw will present the musical selections for the service and Shannon Conley will lead the youth during Children’s Church also at 10:30 AM. Elder Kathy Deemer will be in charge of Saints Study which begins at 9:30 AM. The West Portsmouth Community of Christ Girlfriends-n-God Women’s Department will hold their annual Rummage/Bake Sale on March 2 from 9 AM-4 PM in the church basement. All are welcome!!!

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace – Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a. m. with

Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s Church is provided. Everyone is welcome. Wednesday, March 6, at 7:00 p.m. We will have our Ash Wednesday service.

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message. Youth group (grades 7-12) will meet on Sundays at 5:00 PM in the Fellowship Room. AWANA meets at 6:00 PM on Sundays in the church Sanctuary. Choir practice is on Wednesday at 6:00 PM. Wednesday Bible Study begins at 7:00 PM.

Trustees Meeting will be on February 25th at 6:00 PM. For more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.