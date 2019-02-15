How Is Your Light?

Written By

Dr. James Spinnati

Jesus said you are the light of the world. He didn’t say, “You might be the light. You could be the light of the world. Instead He said you are the light of the world.” So if you are the light of the world, how is your light today? Is it working at full power or are you “short circuited?” Listen; there are times in all our life’s that we get “hit” with trials, trouble, and heartache. No it is not just you, understand this, no one escapes. The key is not the trials, trouble, and heartache, the key is how we handle those things that come upon us. Do we allow them to dim our light or does our light shine brighter because we know who is in charge?

Maybe your light is not burning very brightly right now. Did someone step on your dimmer switch and now your feelings are hurt. Just think, if you were Jesus we would really be in trouble, wouldn’t we? Don’t you think His feelings were ever hurt? Yet our Lord didn’t stop doing what He was put on earth to do and neither should you. Maybe you have been neglectful in your service to the King of Kings and your light has been allowed to get collect dust. It is not casting the light it once did. Take out God’s dust rag of compassion and mercy and reevaluate your life and your purpose. Dust your light off and get back to work, we all need you.

Maybe, just maybe, your light has burned out. You burned brightly for a long time but weariness, wickedness, or bitterness has snuffed out your light. You could shine brightly again if you would allow Christ to do His work as the great physician in your life. So what are you waiting for, get up and get going. Remember, pity parties are not in this year. Remember, Jesus is always waiting with open arms reading to recharge your “batteries” so that you can shine, shine, shine!

