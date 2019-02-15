Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message. Youth group (grades 7-12) will meet on Sundays at 5:00 PM in the Fellowship Room. AWANA meets at 6:00 PM on Sundays in the church Sanctuary. Choir practice is on Wednesday at 6:00 PM. Wednesday Bible Study begins at 7:00 PM.

Deadline for the March Issue of our monthly newsletter, The Nauvoo News, is February 21st. If you have information or articles, please give them to Rhonda, Pastor Peter or email to secretary@nauvooumc.org.

The Valentines Dinner is being planned for February 23rd. Watch the church Facebook for details.

Trustees Meeting will be on February 25th at 6:00 PM.

For more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

Christ’s Community Church, (CCC), invite you to hear Pastor Scott Rawlings preach on “Faith & Lack of Faith” taken from Mark 6:1-13 at worship services Saturday, 5 p.m. or Sunday, 10:30 a.m. CCC is located at 2433 25th Street, Portsmouth. Other activities include:

Jr. and Sr. High “Lessons on the Go,” starting at the break of worship services;

Free Seminary, with Pastor Matt Rawlings, Sunday, 9 a.m., in the Chapel – “The World Was Not Worthy of Them: The Apostles to Bill Graham.”

Men’s Bible Study, with Pat Apel as leader, “How Christ Changes Things,” Saturday, 8 p.m. at CCC;

Growth Group with Ralph Clay, Wednesday, 7 p.m. at CCC;

The Women’s Bible Study begins Thursday, Feb. 21 from 10-11 a.m. or 6-7 p.m.;

The Annual Storm Bratchett Memorial Blood Drive, March 7th and 8th from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. both days at CCC. Visit www.hoxworth.org/groups/storm for information.

For information on any of these activities, contact the church office at (740) 353-1633

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church. Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. They can be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

Coles Blvd Church – Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd. would love for you to come and worship and praise our precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with them.

February 17, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

February 17, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

February 20, 6 p.m. – Midweek Bible Study with Pastor Chad bringing the study of God’s Word.

February 25, 6 p.m. – Women’s Meeting in the Fellowship Hall.

February 28, 3 – 5 p.m. – Coles Blvd. Church Local Compassionate Ministries Food Pantry is open.

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace- Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a. m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s Church is provided. Everyone is welcome. Quilting has begun again. Come join us on the first and third Thursday each month to prepare quilts for those in need. We start at 10:00. Bring a sack lunch and come and join us.

