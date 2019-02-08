As we all edge closer to eternity humanity is left with an eternal question, “Oh death where is your victory?” Life hands you the death of pets, friends, associates, relatives, and your parents. In truth death is a slap in the face to humanity and yet where oh where is the eternal change in our lives that the response to death calls for? We see this same scenario taking place in those old war movies of yesteryear where the young combat soldier starts losing it and John Wayne slaps him in his face to snap him out of it. I don’t know if that really works, but it always did in the movies and yet it rarely happens in this millennium in a spiritual sense.

You see death really “slaps us in the face” too. That “slap” is to bring us into a state of reality. Death is a fact that is placed center stage more to get our attention than anything else. The thought of death triggers the fact of the brevity of life. Yet these situations are short lived though. How long does death get our attention? Most are back to their old way of living in two or three days after a funeral and never truly feel the impact of Adam’s sin. Adam’s sin brought about the disconnect of fellowship with God; it also brought about the fact of death. It is because of Adam that death came into the world and humanity has been paying the “piper” ever since!

So where does God enter the picture? With most people He doesn’t; He is an afterthought at best. He is, to the physical world we live in, a figment of the imagination of the crazies that worship what they call “the God of heaven.” In many parts of the country we call America; God has “went missing.” In fact, through the years, I have observed that most funeral sermons never speak to those whom God intended to hear the message; the living! Many preachers preach a sermon in order to be liked instead of getting people to think about their soul salvation. Some of my friends have attended more than a few funerals where the person beat his wife and kids, was a drug addict and a thief and somehow the preacher preached him into heaven; which is impossibility. Why is that? Because it is in the here and now where we live and breathe that the decisions of eternity are made and not through the bloviating of some preacher!

So where are you on this death thing? Before you get bored and turn to the comic section of your newspaper let me ask you one thing, “What direction are you going when death “knocks on your door or pulls your chain”?” I have had people laugh in my face when I mention eternity and life everlasting. And yet when your time comes I guarantee you it will not be a laughing matter. Those who have not prepared before will “pay the piper.” These same people have said to me, “Look what all you could do with the money you give to the Lord.” Yes, I realize that if I kept that money I could go to a warm climate with it and lose my fellowship with the Father of Lights. Now I know some of you are shaking your head and thinking that I have been duped. Listen; there isn’t a Christian living or dead that will regret one service that they have attended. They won’t wring their hands and cry about the hours they spent reading the Word of God. They will never miss one dollar of all that they gave to expand the Kingdom.

Some say there is no God and heaven is a figment of one’s imagination. If that last statement is true then I haven’t lost a thing. Instead I have gained because the Lord has blessed me and has taught me to love, forgive, and pray for others just as Jesus did as He set the example for humanity. This God thing has made me a better man, husband, grandfather, and great grandfather and I wouldn’t exchange one second of it for all the wealth in the world. So today; what are you going to do about today? Brothers and sisters we know that today is the day of salvation. So share the truth of the Gospel of Christ to all you meet and do it today! For those who are not Christians I leave you with a passage from First Corinthians 15:55-57 and a comment: O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? 56 The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law. 57But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Is He your Lord?

