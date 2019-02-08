Church News

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message. Youth group (grades 7-12) will meet on Sundays at 5:00 PM in the Fellowship Room. AWANA meets at 6:00 PM on Sundays in the church Sanctuary. Choir practice is on Wednesday at 6:00 PM. Wednesday Bible Study begins at 7:00 PM.

Administrative Board monthly meeting will be February 11th at 6:30 PM.

The February LOVE Meal will be prepared and delivered on February 13th. If you would like to help prepare or deliver, please contact Pam Lester.

Deadline for the March Issue of our monthly newsletter, The Nauvoo News, is February 21st. If you have information or articles, please give them to Rhonda, Pastor Peter or email to secretary@nauvooumc.org.

For more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

Christ’s Community Church, (CCC), 2433 25th Street, Portsmouth invites you to attend the following services and activities.

Pastor Matt Rawlings will continue teaching from the Book of Mark during the worship services Saturday, 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. The topic is “Healing and Community” from Mark 5:1-43.

Jr. and Sr. High will meet in the upper room during the worship break.

Free Seminary, with Pastor Matt is held Sunday at 9 a.m., in the Chapel. Title is “The World Was Not Worthy of Them: The Apostles to Bill Graham.”

Ralph Clay will lead the Growth Group Wednesday, 7 p.m., at CCC, discussing the previous week’s message.

The Men’s Bible Study, led by Pat Apel, is held Saturday, 8 a.m., at CCC studying “How Christ Changes Things.”

A Women’s Bible Study will begin Thursday, Feb. 21 from 10-11 a.m. or 6-7 p.m. Sign-ups are being taken at the church. Sign up in the church Atrium or visit www.hoxworth.org/groups/storm for the 10th annual Storm Bratchett Memorial Blood Drive March 7 and 8 at CCC.

For information on these services, contact the church office at (740) 353-1633

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace – Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s Church is provided. If you haven’t been in awhile come and join us again. Everyone is welcome.

Community of Christ 2237 Russell Ave., West Portsmouth will gather together on February 10 for their 10:30 AM Morning Worship Service as they celebrate Youth Ministries Day. The weekly World Church theme of “Have Faith and Follow” will be lead by the youth of the congregation. Special Ministry for the day will be MiKayla Conley along with Priest Luanne Day presenting the musical selections for the Worship Hour. The West Portsmouth Girlfriends-n-God Women’s Department will hold their Annual Rummage and Bake Sale on Saturday, March 2 from 9am-4pm in the church basement. All are welcome!!!

Coles Blvd. Church – Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., would love for you to come and worship and praise our Precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with them!

February 10, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship, with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

February 10, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship, with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

February 13, 6 p.m. – The annual Ladies Valentine Dinner in the Fellowship Hall, with the men serving the ladies.