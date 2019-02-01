Church News

Winter Revival with The Lore Family at Plymouth Heights Church of the Nazarene

Plymouth Heights Church of the Nazarene, 25 Arnette Drive (behind Green High School) Franklin Furnace, Ohio will host a winter revival with The Lore Family beginning February 3, through February 6. Rev. Darrin Lore will be preaching and the Lore Family will be providing the special singing. Sunday services are at 10:30 AM. Sunday evening service is at 6:00 PM, with Monday through Wednesday services beginning at 7:00 PM.

The Lore Family consists of Darren, Sandy and their two children, Fayth and Samuel. For over two decades, they have shared the responsibilities and joys of having a family ministry. Over the past several years, The Lore Family has ministered in hundreds of services. Although the churches and venues have been diverse, most have been very receptive to the message shared. The Lore Family sings a variety of music including; classic & current southern gospel favorites, as well as, originals written by Darren. Whether singing with tracks, live music, or a cappella, The Lore Family ministers to all ages. It doesn’t take long for others to be inspired by the passion and the anointing of this spirit-filled family. They certainly have a desire to see souls saved, the church strengthened and God’s name exalted!

Pastor Andy Ramey invites the public is invited to attend. For further information call 740-354-9021

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace – Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a. m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s Church is provided. Everyone is welcome.

Community of Christ 2237 Russell Avenue West Portsmouth will gather for their monthly Communion service on February 3 at 10:30 AM. The weekly World Church theme of “Courageously Speak” will be developed by Priest Luanne Day along with Elder Carol McGraw presenting the musical selections for the Worship Hour. Shannon Conley will lead the youth during Children’s Church also at 10:30 AM. Saints Study will begin at 9:30 AM with Elder Kathy Deemer in charge. All are welcome!!!

Coles Blvd. Church – Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., would love for you to come and worship and praise our Precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with them!

February 3, 9:30 a.m. – Donuts, Coffee, Milk and Juice are served in the Fellowship Hall until time for Morning Worship.

February 3, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services. Following Morning Worship, we will have our annual Soup or Sundae Meal in the Fellowship Hall. Soup, Sandwiches and Sundaes will be served. Wear your favorite team colors.

February 3, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message. Youth group (grades 7-12) will meet on Sundays at 5:00 PM in the Fellowship Room. AWANA meets at 6:00 PM on Sundays in the church Sanctuary. Choir practice is on Wednesday at 6:00 PM. Wednesday Bible Study begins at 7:00 PM.

The church Planning Meeting has been rescheduled for February 3rd right after morning worship in the Fellowship Room. This will be a carry-in lunch meeting, so bring whatever you want to share and join us. If you have anything that you want to be put on the church calendar for 2019, please plan to attend, everyone is welcome.

Administrative Board monthly meeting will be February 11th at 6:30 PM.

The February LOVE Meal will be prepared and delivered on February 13th. If you would like to help prepare or deliver, please contact Pam Lester.

Deadline for the March Issue of our monthly newsletter, The Nauvoo News, is February 21st. If you have information or articles, please give them to Rhonda, Pastor Peter or email to secretary@nauvooumc.org.

For more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church. Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Children’s Bible Club, Wednesday, 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. They can be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

Wednesday, February 6, 6 p.m. – Midweek Bible Study with Pastor Chad continuing the study on the book of Corinthians.

Christ’s Community Church, (CCC), invites the public to attend any of the following activities:

Pastor Scott Rawlings will continue teaching from the Book of Mark during the Saturday 5 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship services. His sermon “Authority Over Nature” is taken from Mark 4:35-41.

Free Seminary, with Pastor Matt Rawlings, Sunday, 9 a.m., in CCC’s Chapel from Hebrews, “The World Was Not Worthy of Them: The Apostles to Bill Graham.”

Jr. and Sr. High meets at the break in the upper room with “Lessons on the Go.”

Growth Group is Wednesday, 7 p.m., at CCC with Ralph Clay leading the discussion of the previous week’s service.

Men’s Bible Study is held Saturday, 8 a.m., at CCC with Pat Apel as leader of “Recovering Redemption, “How Christ Changes Things.”

Sign-ups for the 10th annual Storm Bratchett Memorial Blood Drive is still being taken during the worship service days or online at https://donateblood.uc.edu/Donor. The dates of the blood drive are March 7 and 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at CCC.

CCC is located at 2433 25th Street, Portsmouth. Phone (740) 353-1633 or Facebook.com/cccportsmouth or at christscommunity.net. If you have any questions, please contact Dee Penix at 740-354-6492.