Winter Revival with The Lore Family at Plymouth Heights Church of the Nazarene

Plymouth Heights Church of the Nazarene, 25 Arnette Drive (behind Green High School) Franklin Furnace, Ohio will host a winter revival with The Lore Family beginning Sunday, February 3, through Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Rev. Darrin Lore will be preaching and the Lore Family will be providing the special singing. Sunday services are at 10:30 AM. Sunday evening service is at 6:00 PM, with Monday through Wednesday services beginning at 7:00 PM.

The Lore Family consists of Darren, Sandy and their two children, Fayth and Samuel. For over two decades, they have shared the responsibilities and joys of having a family ministry. Over the past several years, The Lore Family has ministered in hundreds of services. Although the churches and venues have been diverse, most have been very receptive to the message shared. The Lore Family sings a variety of music including; classic & current southern gospel favorites, as well as, originals written by Darren. Whether singing with tracks, live music, or a cappella, The Lore Family ministers to all ages. It doesn’t take long for others to be inspired by the passion and the anointing of this spirit-filled family. They certainly have a desire to see souls saved, the church strengthened and God’s name exalted!

Pastor Andy Ramey invites the public is invited to attend. For further information call 740-354-9021.

Christ’s Community Church, (CCC), invite you to hear Pastor Matt Rawlings continue the study of the Book of Mark Saturday, 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. The title of the services is Parables, taken from Mark 4:1-34. CCC is located at 2433 25th Street, Portsmouth.

The Free Seminary, with Pastor Matt Rawlings, is held Sundays, 9 a.m., in CCC’s Chapel.

Jr. and Sr. High “Lessons on the Go” is held in the upper room following the church break.

Growth Group with Ralph Clay as leader, is held Wednesdays, 7 p.m. at CCC.

Men’s Bible Study, with Pat Apel, is held Saturday, 8 a.m., studying Recovering Redemption, “How Christ Changes Things.”

An upcoming event at CCC is the 10th annual Storm Bratchett Memorial Blood Drive, to be held Thursday and Friday, March 7 and 8. Sign-ups are held in the church atrium and online at https//donateblood.uc.edu/donor.

For further information, call the church office at (740) 353-1633. Sermons can be checked at https://www.youtube/ChristsCommunityChurch.

Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd. would love for you to come and worship and praise our Precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with them.

Sunday, January 27, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Sunday, January 27, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Monday, January 28, 6 p.m. – Women’s Meeting in the Fellowship Hall.

Wednesday, January 30, 6 p.m. – Midweek Bible Study with Pastor Chad bringing the study from God’s Word.

Thursday, January 31, 3 – 5 p.m. – Coles Blvd. Local Compassionate Ministries Food Pantry is open.

Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message. Youth group (grades 7-12) will meet on Sundays at 5:00 PM in the Fellowship Room. AWANA meets at 6:00 PM on Sundays in the church Sanctuary. Choir practice is on Wednesday at 6:00 PM. Wednesday Bible Study begins at 7:00 PM.

Trustees Meeting is scheduled for Monday, January 28th at 6:00 PM.

The church Planning Meeting has been rescheduled for Sunday, February 3rd right after morning worship in the Fellowship Room. This will be a carry-in lunch meeting, so bring whatever you want to share and join us. If you have anything that you want to be put on the church calendar for 2019, please plan to attend, everyone is welcome.

For more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.