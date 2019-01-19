Coles Blvd. Church – Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., would love for you to come worship and praise our Precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with them.

Sunday, January 20, 9:30 a.m. – Donuts, Coffee, Milk and Juice are served in the Fellowship Hall until time for Morning Worship.

Sunday, January 20, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Sunday, January 20, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Wednesday, January 23, 6 p.m. – Midweek Bible Study with Pastor Chad bringing the study of God’s Word on the book of Corinthians.

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace. Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a. m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s Church is provided. Everyone is welcome.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church. Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Children’s Bible Club, Wednesday, 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. They can be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.

Christ’s Community Church, (CCC), invite you to hear Pastor Scott Rawlings continue the study of the Book of Mark Saturday, 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. The title of the services is Inside/Outside, taken from Mark 3:13-34. CCC is located at 2433 25th Street, Portsmouth.

The Free Seminary, with Pastor Matt Rawlings, is held Sundays, 9 a.m., in CCC’s Chapel beginning January 27th. Jr. and Sr. High “Lessons on the Go” is held in the upper room following the church break.

Growth Group with Ralph Clay as leader, is held Wednesdays, 7 p.m. at CCC.

Men’s Bible Study, with Pat Apel, is held Saturday, 8 a.m., studying Recovering Redemption, “How Christ Changes Things.”

An upcoming event at CCC is the 10th annual Storm Bratchett Memorial Blood Drive, to be held Thursday and Friday, March 7 and 8. Sign-ups are held in the church atrium and online at https//donateblood.uc.edu/donor.

For further information, call the church office at (740) 353-1633. Sermons can be checked at https://www.youtube/ChristsCommunityChurch