Are You Willing?

Do you know God’s will for your life? Now that is a question for the ages. You say, “I don’t know how to know God’s will”; well you can begin with Hebrews 11:6; in fact why don’t you attach a note on your bathroom mirror so it is the first thing you see every morning and the last thing you see at night! Here is what the Hebrew writer wrote through the leading of the Holy Spirit, “And without faith it is impossible to please him, for whoever would draw near to God must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who seek him.” More often than not I think we try to make God’s will more complicated than it really is.

Brothers and sisters knowing God’s will isn’t a formula you have to figure out… nor is it a mystery that He is trying to keep you from solving. Knowing God’s will only takes place when you have a true relationship with your Father in heaven. True faith lies in a threefold plan. It happens through a true relationship, true obedience, and true faith.

Today, let’s break each of those down one by one:

First when you think of a true relationship with the Lord; that means that you are connected to Him. Remember, if you are a Christian, His Spirit is living within you. The only way to discover His will for your life is to “walk in the Spirit” with Him each day. When you do this you soon discover the narrow way that leads to life everlasting. This is accomplished when you read God’s love letter to you; the Bible. It also comes to pass as you speak to Him through prayer. Listen; when Christ rules in your life, He will lead you!

Secondly we must understand that obedience is not an option. Most of the people in the world and many in the Lord’s Church don’t want hear the word “obedience”, but here is a fact, God won’t take you one step further than the measure of your obedience to Him. For some of us that requires us to move back to the center of God’s will therefore letting God lead us the rest of the way home! We need to ask ourselves, “How willing am I?” So much of knowing and doing the will of God is just being willing to say, “Lord, I’m available and willing to do whatever you want me to do.”

Last, there is faith. I’ve discovered in my own life that the will of God requires faith. As Hebrews 11:6 says, “Without faith it is impossible to please him.” And Christian, God will do amazing things in your life if you are willing to act in faith and trust in Him! Do you trust Him? Never forget; how you answer that question will determine your eternity.

