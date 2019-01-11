Every Christian knows that prayer changes things. In fact it is a promise that we can count on from Scripture. But did you know that prayer also changes you and me? Well how does prayer change you and me Dr. J? It changes our plans, priorities, and principles while getting our lives in sync with God’s plan.

There’s a great formula for prayer using the acronym SELF: The S stands for surrender. Each day, you and I must surrender our lives and will to the Lord. We must say, “Lord, I report for duty; I give you my life today just as I did yesterday and the day before. I am your child and I want to be in your will to do the things that you desire for me to do!”

The E stands for empty. Once you surrender your life to Christ each day, you must empty yourself of yourself. It is the “humble road” that we must travel if we are to be a blessing to others. The world and the things of the world must take a “back seat” to our love and devotion to God. You are here on this earth to fulfill God’s plan and purpose for your life. It is time to say, “Lord, I empty myself of all the unresolved conflicts and issues of life while desiring to stay connected to you.”

The L stands for lift. Once you have surrendered your life to the Lord and emptied yourself of everything that would hinder your relationship with Him, you will then be in a position to lift your heart in praise, petition, and thanksgiving. And when you do that you will be able to lift others so that they can see the greatness of our God!

The F stands for fill. This is when you ask God to fill your heart with the fruit of the Spirit. Therefore, you will be able to live life in the fullness of His power and His blessing. You will be able to walk the walk and talk the talk!

Now you know that the mechanics of SELF are surrendering, emptying, lifting, and filling. Brothers and sisters if you do these things each and every day, not only will your relationship with Christ be that much sweeter, but you will make an eternal impact on the world for Jesus Christ!

