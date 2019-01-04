What better time of the year would there be than to attend a church so dedicated to giving throughout its surrounding community. Lead Pastor Chad Garinger of the Sciotoville Nazarene Church said that in this Christmas we should remember our life is but a mist, a vanishing vapor. Thus in our recent visit to the Sciotoville Nazarene Church Beverly and I experienced a lovely morning with the making of new friends!

The Pastor told his congregation that they should ask the Lord to help make time, to take time for the truly important things including: the people we love, the overlooked people, people we can learn from and especially time to come into God’s presence so as to learn from him and know him better. Garinger said that by doing so we will be blessed more than ever before.

This Nazarene Church is very well known for its Potter’s House Ministry that is located adjacent to the church in a significantly visible location to all who pass through Sciotoville.

Garinger has served this Sciotoville church for eight years. On this day Ed Meyers, Compassionate Ministry Pastor offered information on the upcoming hanging of the greens service and also mentioned today’s service representing the first Sunday of Advent!

Prayerfully he said that we ask today to the Lord that his spirit would be here with our spirit and that all would be blessed with a joy in Christ.

James Laber offered morning prayer. Beverly was very familiar with this family as Beverly was the head start teacher for James and Amy of the now grown Laber children. It was very heartwarming that they remembered their teacher and that warranted a few family hugs and photos!

Gariger’s message was from the book of James, verses thirteen through seventeen. He said that God has taught us that a day with the Lord is like a thousand years. We should see time as God sees it and that is in it’s great value. He also suggested that the good news is that despite our busy lives we still have opportunities to make and spend time on things that really matter. I especially enjoyed the Pastor saying that, “in this Christmas season I have been convicted, challenged to make time to enjoy and appreciate what I have being a family, a calling, opportunities to love others while sharing God’s blessings”!

The church program here said “Welcome Home to the Sciotoville Church of the Nazarene”. It also reminded all in attendance on this morning that, “Jesus is the reason for the season”.

Such a busy church with various youth activities, a church play/pageant being practiced amidst all of the discussions on seasonal giving, the volunteer Christmas Party and an all church Christmas Party. At the time of our visit the ladies ministry was planning a fellowship dinner and an annual secret sister reveal party that promises to be a fun event as well

Beverly was given a tour of the church baptistry where my cousin Karen Byington had once painted the still in existence painting of a dove ascending into heaven.

Oh what a lovely church. Beverly and I so enjoyed another visit into one of Scioto County Ohio’s churches and thusly meeting those talented individuals within who seek and worship the Lord regularly.

As believers, let us share the good news of Jesus Christ as Savior of the World! Each one, reach one! See ya in church!

Randy Rucker

Reach Randy Rucker at Ohiorancher5@gmail.com.

