Nauvoo United Methodist Church, 1403 5th Street in West Portsmouth, would like to welcome you to worship with us. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 AM with Pastor Pete Shaffer bringing the message. Youth group (grades 7-12) will meet on Sundays at 5:00 PM in the Fellowship Room. Choir practice is at 6:00 PM on Wednesday and Wednesday Bible Study is at 7:00 PM.

Pastor Parish Relations Committee will meet on Monday, October 1st at 7:00 PM

Micah Tyler Concert on Saturday, October 6th. Doors open at 6:00 PM, concert starts at 7:00 PM.

AWANA Kick-off will be on Sunday, October 7th at 6:00 PM. There will be snacks, inflatables, games, and Fellowship. AWANA is for kids in preschool through the 6th grade. For more information, contact Brandon Entler.

For more information about our church, services, or activities, please call us at 740-858-2621.

St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come worship with us. We are located at 5600 Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road, Franklin Furnace.

Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a. m. with Pastor Brent Cavendish. Children’s Church is provided. Our annual Fall Festival is Saturday, September 29, at 3:00 p.m. There will be free food, inflatables, hayride and making apple butter. Everyone is welcome.

First Church of Christ – Wheelersburg, OhioSunday – September 30, 2018

9:30 am – Sunday School (classes for all ages)

10:30 am – RightNow Media Launch Party (An introduction to our new media resource)

6:00 pm – No Evening Service – Sunday Singspiration at Sciotoville

Tuesday – October 2, 2018

9:30 am – Ladies’ Bible Study (Church Annex) – All ladies welcome!

Wednesday – October 3, 2018

6:00 pm – Praise, Prayer and Bible Study & Children’s Church for all ages

Thursday – October 4, 2018

10:30 am – Devotions with Minister Sam Cooke at River Bend House (Wheelersburg)

Everyone is welcome to attend and participate in these events. If you would like more information about these events or the church, please call Sam Cooke, minister, at (740) 574-1913. He is in the minister’s office from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Coles Blvd. Church – Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. Church, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., would love for you to come worship and praise our Precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with them!

Sunday, September 30, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Sunday, September 30, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Wednesday, October 3, Mid Week Bible Study with Pastor Chad bringing the study from God’s Word on the book of Exodus.

Saturday, October 6, 9 a.m. – Men’s Meeting

Saturday, October 6, 9 a.m. – Women’s Meeting – the women will be going to Huntington to go shopping.

Sunday, October 7, 9:30 a.m. – Donuts, Coffee, Milk and Juice are served in the Fellowship Hall before Morning Worship.

Pastor Scott Rawlings will bring this week’s message, “The Church: Community of Care” at Christ’s Community Church, (CCC), 2433 25th Street, Portsmouth. Services are held Saturday, 5 p.m., and Sunday, 10:30 a.m.

Other weekly events include the Growth Group meeting on Wednesday, 7 p.m., with Ralph Clay as leader; Men’s Bible Study, Saturday, 8 a.m., studying from the Book of James, and a seminary, led by Pastor Matt Rawlings, on the Book of Acts, on Sunday, 9 a.m., in the church chapel.

More information on these events can be obtained by calling CCC at 740-353-1633 or www.christscommunity.net.

Community of Christ 2237 Russell Avenue West Portsmouth will gather for 10:30 AM Morning Worship on Sunday September 30. Deacon Vicki Allen will develop the weekly World Church theme of “Be Peace to One Another.” Elder Carol McGraw will present the musical selections and Shannon Conley will lead the youth. Saints Study will start at 9:30 AM with Elder Kathy Deemer in charge of the discussion. All are welcome!!!

Charity Free Will Baptist Church,Clarktown, Ohio Join us for HOMECOMING! Sunday, October 14, 2018 Preaching by Mark Hardin, Singing by The Payne Family Morning Service begins at 9:30 a.m. Carry-in dinner following Morning Service – No afternoon or evening service.

Sandhill IPCC – Holy Ghost Revival October 7th-12th, 2018 – Sunday 7th @ 6:00 p.m. October 8th-12th @ 7:00 p,.m. – Local Talent Singing Nightly – Preaching Jeremy Pooler, Special Singing: The Rose Family. Contact Pastor Gary Newman for more information.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church – Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Children’s Bible Club, Wednesday, 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno. In Memory of George Sisler, the church will be accepting donations of pop cans to carry on his ministry. They can be dropped off at the church Fellowship Hall entryway at 1910 Harrisonville Ave. Portsmouth.