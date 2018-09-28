I Did It God’s Way!

Every Christian needs the seven powerful words that appear in Second Samuel 22:31. They are simple but so profound; “As for God, His way is perfect.” Those seven words will take you into all significance, all security, and all sufficiency! Now, you might say, “No way”, but God says “My way!” You see God is working out a plan for you, and when it comes together, it will always be perfect. There will be no “ragged edges” nor “strings unattached”. Now you might be able to come up with a plan that would seem to be perfect for you, but remember you are not the creator of the universe; the great I Am is the only one who can come up with the perfect plan for you and your friends and family! There are some who believe that they can come up with a plan that would be good for a month, or a year, maybe even a couple of years; but any plan other than God’s plan is doomed to fail!

Brothers and sisters only God can orchestrate a plan that is good for your future. Our plans, at their best, have a lot of ragged edges, loose ends, and unanticipated snafus. The only fact that will exist throughout eternity is that God’s way is the perfect way. Listen, His way is worth waiting for, worth trusting in, and worth praying for. And as long as your will is submitted to God’s will, there is never anything worth worrying about!

We sometimes balk at following God’s leading because we get hung up on the “might be’s”, the “could be’s”, the “what ifs,” and the “yeah buts” of life. So now, before God brings it all together, don’t stop trusting Him because He will never lead you astray. Therefore you can enjoy the wonderful peace of knowing that, “as for God, His way is always the perfect way.” And on that day when God smiles and says, “I love it when plans come together.” I guarantee that you are going to love it too!

