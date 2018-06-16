There is another way

I don’t know if you ever thought of this before, but every family has them. Everyone who has ever lived has lived with imperfections, except Jesus.

Let us just call them germs and if you haven’t noticed; those germs get passed around. These “germs” are not treatable by your local physician; they are not the kind that you schedule an appointment for. As I examine our society, I see the most damaging family infections come from “moral germs” and “spiritual germs.” Some of these “germs” have infected generation after generation, and they are presently in the process of being passed on to yet another generation.

One writer tells about his friend George and the angry explosions that he had over and over again with his wife. George would spew angry words which, unfortunately, his little son could sometimes hear down the hall in his room. There was one night in particularly when a bitter argument broke out between George and his wife. George yelled at the end of their argument, “I don’t need you, I don’t want you and I can’t stand you!” A few weeks later, George was awakened by sounds down the hall from his bedroom coming from his son’s room. Trying to be quiet, George tiptoed down by his son’s door and he stood and listened in horror as his son was angrily telling a stuffed animal of his, “I don’t need you, I don’t want you, I can’t stand you!” My friends, that is how “family diseases” are transmitted from one generation to the next.

Many times, those same weaknesses that scarred our parents’ lives, probably even their parents’ lives, and who knows how many other generations before them, are scarring ours now. Many times, as with a chain-reaction auto accident, we tragically tend to carry that baggage into our own lives and infect another generation with them. We seem to be unable to stop the things in us that hurt the people we love the most: the anger, selfishness, criticism, abuse, addictions, and the negativity that proceeds out of our hearts and mouths.

But listen, it doesn’t have to be that way. There is another way, another avenue that leads to the victorious life that each one of us desires. The way to victory is the way of the Lord Jesus Christ. Maybe you have tried Dr. Phil. Now it’s time to try Dr. Jesus.

My friend, there is wonderful news I need to share with you concerning “family infections.” 1 Peter 1:18-19 gives us a glimpse into a better way and the abundant life. The Bible says, “Knowing that you were not redeemed with perishable things like silver or gold from your futile way of life inherited from your forefathers, but with precious blood, as of a lamb unblemished and spotless, the blood of Christ.” The spiritual infections that have invaded your family have done enough damage to you and your children. It’s time to stop. The One who died for you is ready to begin His miracle healing in your life and your family’s life. Think what that could mean to you and to your loved ones. It’s time for you to say, “It stops here in this generation!”

Our Lord Jesus Christ wants to heal your past, your present and your future. And before you get ready to “throw in the towel,” don’t judge yourself on your past. Remember, you don’t live there anymore.

Spinnati https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/06/web1_Spinnati-2.jpg Spinnati