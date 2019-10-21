Woman looking for homeless shelter arrested; child in custody of county

The following information has been provided by the Portsmouth Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested,” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All names listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

About 4:40 p.m. Friday, police were called Tuesday to the Carousel Center, a school for special needs children at 1112 Gallia Street regarding a woman witnesses said was acting erratically. A school official told police the woman approached the center asking if it was a homeless shelter. The suspect was accompanied by a juvenile female, age 9.

Upon their arrival police said the suspect was “tweaking” and exhibited odd arm, hand and head movements while speaking with officers. Police further alleged she was unable to directly answer questions. Officers on the scene came to the conclusion the mother was not capable of providing safe care for her daughter. The mother, Jeri Griffin, 42, listed as homeless, was arrested for disorderly conduct and child endangerment. She was taken to the Scioto County Jail, while her daughter was turned over to Scioto County Children Services.

In other police news:

Sunday

Assault: Police were dispatched to the Party Time bar on Fourth Street just after1:30 a.m. for an alleged flight inside the bar. According to a report, officers stated there were no independent witnesses to the entire fight and therefore the report will remain inactive until further information can be learned about this incident.

Drugs: Officers arrived at the scene of a possible overdose in the 1900 block of 20th Street around 8:20 a.m. Medics already were on the scene and stated they had given the victim four doses of Narcan, but the woman failed to respond. Reports and medics continued to work on the female, until she woke up and began vomiting in the back of the ambulance. Police say they noticed the woman’s purse and allegedly found drug paraphernalia and suspected heroin inside that purse. A report indicated charges will be submitted to a grand jury at a later date after the suspected illegal drugs are sent for testing.

Burglary: Persons unknown allegedly pried open the front door of a home in the 2100 block of Vermont Avenue. They made off with a dehumidifier valued at about $300.

Grand Theft Auto: Police reported a 1997 GMC Sierra was stolen from the 3000 block of Scioto Trail. Reports did not contain any mention of any suspects.

Saturday

Theft: A white glider with gold cushions and a glass outdoor table, total value of about $440 were reported stolen from the 1800 block of Grant Street.

Friday

B&E: A caller informed the police he had noticed a suspicious person ride a bicycle into the back door of an abandoned house in the 2600 block of Dorman Drive. According to a report, when police arrived, they initially were unable to locate the suspect inside the structure. The suspect, Ricky Joe Eldridge, 26, of Portsmouth, allegedly eventually was located in the home’s attic. He was arrested for breaking and entering and also served with an outstanding warrant.

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

