October 6th news briefs

Sciotoville Community School building committee meeting

The Sciotoville Community School will be having a building committee meeting on Thursday October 6 at 3 p.m. In the East High School Cafeteria.

SCCTC board meeting

The Scioto County Career Technical Center will have its next regular Board Meeting on October 13th at 4:00 p.m. and will be held in the Taylor Bldg. of the School, 951 Vern Riffe Drive, Lucasville, Ohio.

Scioto County DD board meeting

Scioto County Developmental Disabilities will conduct their regular Board meeting at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Carousel Center, 1112 Gallia St., Portsmouth. An Ethics Council meeting will take place at 4:45 p.m. in the same location, if needed. Meetings are open to the public with the exception of Executive Session.