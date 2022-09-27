CCL to meet

Citizens’ Climate Lobby invites you to “Make Friends and Influence Lawmakers.”

Join a virtual information session to learn how ordinary citizens are helping solve climate change by influencing their lawmakers. Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a volunteer-driven, non-partisan organization with over 400 chapters across the country. Our volunteers are building political will for a livable world and we need you on our team.

Everyone is welcome! Thursday, October 13, 8-9 pm on Zoom.

Free registration at https://tinyurl.com/PortsmouthCCL