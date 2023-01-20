Who remembers the movie 300? I remember going to the movies to see it with my college roommates. Gerald Butler was the star of this film and blasted off into super stardom. That was released in 2006. Butler’s career has gone from romantic comedies to different action films. He recently has started a new series with Olympus has Fallen and its sequels. Great film and series. However, I saw the trailer for this film Plane and felt this would be more of the same. Gerald Butler the superhero saving the day. I was wrong.

Onto the film.

We open and get on the airplane to meet our hero of this journey Brodie Torrance (Butler) who’s a gruff pilot that just wants to get this leg of travel done. As we are meeting the crew and eventually the people on the plane, we learn that a prisoner will be joining them as well named Louis Gaspare (played by Luke Cage’s Mike Colter) He is great in this! So, we see there is immediately a wrinkle in the presumed plot. Torrance (Butler) is assured by the handler that Gaspare (Colter) won’t be a problem. This obviously does not happen. We meet more of the crew and these characters all work. They feel organic. However, one of my complaints on this film is the people flying on the plane. Some are VERY bad actors. It doesn’t kill the movie though.

The plane takes off into bad weather and it’s about to crash. Torrance (Butler) works magic and is able to land the plane in a remote area. It may be an uninhabited island or it may be a lawless land where mercenaries run things. The film pivots from trying to repair the plane, to searching for help, and just down right surviving.

What works is this film is first the cinematography. There is one see where the viewer is taken around as if they are looking through a body cam. This was a nice change of pace. We also see mixes of long shots to over here conversations and then guerilla style rough close ups during fighting. This reminded me of the Jason Bourne series and was a welcomed surprised. To add another layer to this film was the over-the-top action sequences. I don’t want to spoil the movie but there are several kills where my mouth hit the ground! This was a refreshing action adventure.

If you’re a fan of Gerald Butler, I will imagine you’ll see this film anyway. However, if you’re on the fence or want to wait for it to come on a streaming service I would suggest you don’t wait. This movie was really good. Aside from the poor acting by a few, the main and minor characters all added to the plot. You felt for the characters and their survival. And as usually Butler is a great hero. Adding Mike Coulter to the mix as a foil for Butler was a welcomed edition as well. The actions scenes will make you want to clap and overall, this is one of the better times you’ll have at the movies. Go see it! 4 stars out of 5