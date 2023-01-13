Believe it or not…. we are back in the horror genre again this week. We left Pandora to come back to Earth. Does anyone remember the movie, Chucky? The evil killer doll? I can remember watching those films as a kid and I hated Chucky. We had a doll growing up that was a replica of him. He would always show up and scare me haha. That’s what I thought of as soon as I saw the trailer for M3GAN but theres a new age twist. Where Chucky is a doll possessed this doll is AI gone crazy. It’s like terminator in a pint-size form. I expected a generic scary movie if I’m being honest. So would this be one to watch and forget? Or more than small packaging.

Onto the film.

We open in Colorado and meet Cady (McGraw) and her parents and learn quickly Cady is about to be on here own. Her parents pass away in a car accident and Cady is put with her aunt Gemma (Williams) who is not equipped or isn’t prepared for children. She is not thrilled. Neither is Cady (McGraw) A little subplot develops that drives our film. Gemma (Williams) is a roboticist at a toy company. You can see where this is going. She is working on a new toy that is a “smart” doll. Essentially a doll that acts as a phone or computer. It’s “alive” and becomes your best friend. The doll fails and is essentially shelved. However, Gemma isn’t done.

We see that Cady (McGraw) need a friend, a companion, family, anything. Gemma brings her project back M3GAN (Donald) voiced by Jenna Davis to be her friend and help take care of her. This is obviously a red flag and where the fun begins.

M3gan (Donald) starts to learn and is seemingly a good friend. We then see the doll start to stare a little too long, start to get frustrated in tone and dialogue. Things are heating up. I won’t give anymore of the plot away, but this was unexpectedly good!

The dialogue and plot can be cheesy at the beginning and obviously the real star is the evil robot M3GAN. I mean her name is the title! I found myself wanting her on the screen more and enjoying when she messed with the cast. There was more humor than I expected and the CGI for a robotic doll was REALLY GOOD. I did find out the actress listed above was a stand-in with a CGI face. Well done! I will say I also thought the runtime was good. We can’t always go to the movies for 3 or 4 hours with previews like in Avatar. This clocks in at around 2 hours with previews. It’s just the right amount of time to sit down and turn off your phone (pun intended) for a little bit. If you’re a fan of the genre I highly recommend. This character is memorable and hopefully the start of more. If you are unsure, I would still recommend for the fresh take on a classic trope. 3 ½ stars out of 5

McManus https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2023/01/web1_39A9C5B6-1E4B-4558-B1BC-EAA5ACE20EBD_ne20231610169911-1.jpeg McManus