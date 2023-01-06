As promised…this week is a journey in Pandora with Avatar: The Way of Water. I did also fulfill my wish to see this on the biggest and loudest screen possible. I was in Columbus over the weekend and was able to attend an IMAX screening. I will spoil the review quickly though and say SEE THIS MOVIE. It doesn’t matter if the screen is big or small. This is a dazzling film. Let’s discuss this franchise for a moment. Back in 2009, Avatar was released, and it went on to become the biggest movie of all-time. 3D films were experiencing a renaissance and the technology had finally caught up to the dreams and vision filmmakers had. No vision was bigger than James Cameron. You’ll know the name from classics like, Terminator (1 and 2) Aliens, The Abyss, TITANIC. These are some of the biggest films of all-time both in terms of revenue and what we saw on screen…. However, I’ll admit I did not love the first Avatar. I love 3d movies and my wingman (Papaw Dane) and I used to go see 3d movies as much as possible, but this film I thought was amazing to see on screen but didn’t think it was the best film ever made. If I remember correctly, I watched it twice in theaters to show other friends because of the 3d aspect of it but the original plot felt generic and a copy-cat of many others. It wasn’t a bad movie and a fun experience but as so much time has passed it faded away slightly from memory. I went back and rewatched the original before seeing this and again was not blown away. So would this film continue my lethargic approach to Pandora and the Na’vi people. It should be noted if you haven’t seen the original the Na’vi are an alien race and humans wanted and want what they have. Such complexity I know! Ok. So, how would this sequel stack up?

Onto the film.

We open and quickly hear from our protagonist Jake Sully (Worthington) a recap of what has opened over a decade after the first film. He is the chieftain of Omaticaya and now has a FAMILY with Neytiri (Saldaña) and we are given a short recap of the previous film. The fight with the military and Colonal Quaritch (Lang) and more about the Sully children, Neteyam (Flatters) Lo’ak (Dalton) and little Tuktiery (Bliss) who’s 8. I didn’t expect to be drawn to these characters so quickly but..I WAS! Immediately you see the quirks and strengths and weaknesses of these new characters and start to develop opinions and feelings. Almost immediately I was whisked into the world of Pandora, and I will admit the 3d imagery helped with this. As characters moved along the forests and oceans debris would float around the air and it was if it was floating towards you. The same can be said for the underwater creatures both big and small.

As soon as you’re acclimated to the new characters and remembering the past adventure you are then shot into action. The human race has returned and some what revenge and some what more land and power. In the previous film it was humans fighting aliens and there was a disadvantage of size, strength, etc so the humans had to adapt with mechanical suits. There’s a new wrinkle at play here. As Jake Sully (Worthington) was “transported” into the body of a Na’vi. The bad guys are now too. Even playing field. The stakes are higher.

Without given too much more of the plot away today this turns into an escape film rather quickly and the Sully family and the audience are taken to new parts of the Pandora planet. In the first film it was strictly military bases and the forest areas. This time we get to see islands and oceans. It is beautiful, exciting, and at times jaw-dropping (literally,)

The runtime is obviously a small complaint and I’m sure it will be for others. This clocks in at over 3 hours. Add the previews. Get comfortable. That being said it doesn’t feel like a long time! You will just leave the theater and its dark if you go to an early showing. The cast jump right back into their roles and it feels like not a beat was missed. I was incredibly impressed with the child actors as at times it felt like they were the main characters in the film. This movie has heart. One I felt that lacked in the first film. The concept has already been laid out so now it was time to expand the story. It is rare to feel a sequel is better than the original, but I believe this is. If you’re a fan of the first film I’d imagine you’ve already seen this, but if not, this is a GREAT movie to see during the holidays. If you can see it in 3d I highly encourage you to, but the films shine isn’t due to the effects, its due to the heart and characters. Well Done James Cameron. I went from indifference in thinking about Avatar and its sequels to hoping there is more to tell! 4 stars out of 5

McManus https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2023/01/web1_39A9C5B6-1E4B-4558-B1BC-EAA5ACE20EBD_ne20231610169911.jpeg McManus