Water-based stunt show part of River Days boat racing

“I’m actually at the top of my game,” said Tommy Nutall, owner and head ringmaster, if you will, of Detroit-based Typhoon Tommy Entertainment.

At 56, Nutall has been a wrestling coach and a prize-winning jet ski racer. He still works as a personal trainer. But most importantly for Portsmouth, Nutall travels the country with stuntmen and women putting on an aquatic based daredevil show featuring what he calls BMX style jet ski stunts as well as acrobatic performing on a jet board, which Nutall describes as a skateboard driven into the air by a powerful plume of water but to this writer appears in pictures to be something far more futuristic.

Portsmouth native Del Book is one of over a dozen boat pilots who intend to take part in the return of speedboat racing during Portsmouth’s upcoming River Days. Race pilots have Aug. 31 to test their equipment and learn the Ohio River course, with racing taking place Sept.1-2. Book has been a race pilot for some time and noted the downtime between races can be quite lengthy. Presumably with that in mind, organizers decided to bring in Nutall and his All-American Freestyle Show to entertain crowds between racing heats. The Typhoon Tommy Facebook page lists appearances all over the Midwest.

“I just love doing some crazy, funny stuff,” Nutall told the Daily Times. “I just love it.”

As already indicated, Nutall’s day job, if you will, is working as a personal trainer. He talked about greatly enjoying fitness and the unique joy he feels when encouraging others to get in shape. At many of Nutall’s shows, after some training, visitors can take a turn on the jet board. You won’t be able to do that during River Days, but Nutall insists riding the board is not as hard as it might look.

“I’ve got it figured out,” he said. “It’s like anything, it just takes practice.”

Nutall insists he can get almost anyone up on a jet board after about an hour of instruction. He said essentially time limitations prevent him from giving any jet board lessons during River Days. Still, Nutall insists crowds will not be bored during his team’s performances.

“We’ve got a great bunch of very skilled athletes,” Nutall said.

According to the River Days Facebook page, Nutall’s All-American Freestyle Show is set for apparently various times between 10 a.m. Sept 1 and 3 p.m. Sept. 2. Like all River Days entertainment, Nutall’s watery acrobatic show is free and open to the public. For more information on the show, you can visit the Typhoon Tommy Facebook page.

Incidentally, Nutall is not unaware that given the nature of his shows, some people might find his last name a bit interesting.

“I guess I have done some nutty stuff,” he said. “I’ve done some stuff I’m very proud of and I’m proud of the fact that at my age I can keep doing it.”

A performer flies over the water on on top a so-called jet board. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_on-flying-thing.jpg A performer flies over the water on on top a so-called jet board. Typhoon Tommy promised lots of jet ski stunts such as this during his group’s River Days performances. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_jet-ski.jpg Typhoon Tommy promised lots of jet ski stunts such as this during his group’s River Days performances. Tommy Nutall aboard what appears to be a jet board. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_tommy.jpg Tommy Nutall aboard what appears to be a jet board.

By Tom Corrigan tcorrigan@aimmediamidwest.com

